A Nigerian man in the diaspora has displayed the first car he owned abroad, which was given to him by a White man he barely knew at the time

The grateful Nigerian narrated his encounter with the kindhearted White fellow, who would go on to become his senior friend

He said one of the fun things he did with the vehicle was to drive it to a park, run 30 miles and sleep in it

Ukabuilu Chuks, a Nigerian man abroad, has recounted how a White man gave him the first car he ever owned.

In a Facebook post, Chuks displayed the truck he was gifted, saying he barely knew the Oyinbo man at the time, and the gifting came after their first meeting.

How White man gifted Nigerian car

On how he was gifted the car, Chuks said he wanted to purchase a car and the kind White fellow gave him his truck, saying it would buy him enough time to decide and get the whip he desired.

Chuks noted that the truck became an important part of his life as he made memories with it, adding that the car, a 2001 Ford F-150, didn't cost him aside from expenses on basic maintenance or car necessaries.

Chuks added that the White man later became his senior friend, and he had a privileged relationship with him. Chuks' story in full read:

"This was my first car outside of Nigeria and I didn’t spend a dime to get it.

"This was a kind gift from a good man I barely knew at the time he gifted this to me.

"It was an oyibo man and he decided to gift this to me after the first time we met; he caught wind that I was looking for a car to buy and he decided that his truck would buy me enough time to take my time and buy what I really wanted.

"This truck was an important part of his life and he made a lot of memories with it; he literally gifted me a part of his life and I cherished this gift.

"I put thousands of miles on this thing and it didn’t cost me shishi save basic oil change, tire rotation, filters, basic stuff…..

"One of the fun things I did with this truck was to drive it to a park, run 30miles and then lay down in this big boy and sleep before going home.

"This is a gift I will always remember honourably and the man who gave me this has remained a great senior friend and I have very privileged relationship with him.

"Yes, an oyibo stranger can favour you in a land far away from home.

"This is a 2001 Ford F-150 with a body that manufacturers won’t put on cars today because it would cost them too much."

Chuks' story melted hearts on social media and elicited kind reactions.

Netizens praise White man for car gift

Onyeka Chiemelie Michael said:

"God bless him and God bless you - who never forgets small favors!

"One of the hallmark of a great man is how they never forget modest humble beginnings."

Kezy Jnr said:

"Strangers shall feed your flocks …. It’s scriptural … may God continue to favour you Dede."

Maurice Gold said:

"God bless him now and always in sound health ijn amen!"

David Mgbeahuru said:

"Your heart of gold 🪙 is great door 🚪 opening for you and your family."

Comr Osakwe Rita Ijeoma said:

"Wow are you been serious? That also shows ur kind of person not just mere Facebook write up, keep it Dede also secretly learning from you."

Joy Onumadu said:

"This is perfect. Kudos to you my dear brother. It's good to be good. God who sees all knows all. 👌"

