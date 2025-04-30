Nigerian actor Tope Adebayo has publicly addressed rumours of dating his colleague Fathia Balogun

During the interview that has captured the attention of many, Tope spoke on the type of relationship he has with the actress

He spoke on how their closeness affected their work and career, leaving many to share their takes online

Nigerian actor Tope Adebayo, the son of famous actor Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), and producer to filmmaker Femi Adebayo, has spoken out against reports that he is romantically engaged with actress Fathia Balogun.

In an interview, Tope revealed that a certain individual in the industry was circulating this report about him and Faithia.

He expressed frustration, saying, "I’m very sad at the moment because there has been a false rumour spread about me and Fathia.”

“I don’t know what to do because an actor has accused me of dating and having sex with Fathia.”

Tope quickly clarified the nature of his relationship with Fathia. He added that they have a tight relationship, but it is totally platonic and based on mutual respect and support.

“I and Fathia are very close to each other to the extent that nobody can find out why we love each other. I and Fathia will be together forever because she is my helper. When I wanted to become a movie director, some actors tried to discourage me, but Fathia was the one who stood by me, and she gave me the opportunity to direct five of her movies at the time without having any past experience about directing movies before,” Tope added.

Fathia Balogun, is best known for her previous marriage to actor Saheed Balogun, from whom she is still single.

Tope Adebayo continues to grow in the profession, having achieved notoriety as a filmmaker with multiple blockbuster films to his credit.

At the time of this report, Fathia has not yet made any public comments on the topic.

Tope Adebayo’s comments about Fathia Balogun trend

@patrickfemi5144 wrote:

"So you Chop mama Fathia? There’s no smoke 💨 without 🔥."

@KolawoleOlaiya said:

"Tope Adebayo is a gentleman. Very humble and unassuming, kind person. He’s a brilliant and very creative director. Respect!"

@LatifahNifemi said:

"I like as your daddy did to you,he want you to know what other people are passing through, kudos to him."

@olanrewajufabolous9670 wrote:

"I always enjoy his movie direction. He’s a top notch director anyday anytime. In this life, people will tlk, they’ll criticize, but it’s left to you if you want to use both to better yourself. KUNDUS for you sir."

@Omoadeniyi247 reacted:

"Awa ti worldwide is here. Subscribed Done ✅ 😂Your Dad want a better life for you. Thank God for your grow bro."

@VictorOwolabi-p5b said:

"Hmmm ña today i know habibi is from ibadan. Worldwide tiktok we are here🙌."

@shonolaismaeel3282 wrote:

"Good of You sir mr tope.May GOD contineu blessing you,Aminna."

