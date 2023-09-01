Does J.R. Ramirez have a wife? A look at his personal life

J.R. Ramirez is a Cuban-American actor recognised for portraying Detective Jared Vasquez on the NBC/Netflix series Manifest. He also played Julio in Power from 2014 to 2017 and Oscar in Jessica Jones in 2017. Beyond his professional success, he has also garnered attention for his intriguing relationship history. Does J.R Ramirez have a wife?

J.R. Ramirez made his first on-screen appearance in Tyler Perry's House of Payne in 2008 as Diego and has since appeared in numerous other TV shows and films. Who is J.R. Ramirez’s partner? Found out who the actor has been involved with romantically.

Full name Jimmy Ruiz Ramirez Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1980 Age 42 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Matanzas, Cuba Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Cuban-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Melissa Roxburgh Profession Actor Instagram @jr8ramirez

Who is J.R. Ramirez?

The rising actor was born Jimmy Ruiz Ramirez on 8 October 1980 in Matanzas, Cuba, but his family relocated to the United States of America when he was a baby, and he was raised in Tampa, Florida.

Ramirez has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. He is well-known for his prominent roles in Manifest, Power and Jessica Jones. The actor also portrayed Ted Grant / Wildcat in a recurring role in the third season of Arrow.

Does J. R. Ramirez have a wife?

Who is J.R. Ramirez’s wife? The talented American-based actor is not married yet. Although he has been in the spotlight due to his fame in the entertainment industry, Ramirez has kept much information about his dating life private. He has, however, been linked to a few of his co-stars. Here is a look at J.R. Ramirez’s relationship timeline.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Adrienne Eliza Bailon-Houghton is an American singer, TV personality and actress. She was a member of the girl groups 3LW and The Cheetah Girls. She co-hosted the daytime talk show The Real from 2013 to 2022.

Adrienne and Ramirez both starred in The Coalition. The two sparked dating rumours in 2012, but their relationship was short-lived as they broke up after dating for a short time.

Melissa Roxburgh

Melissa Roxburgh is a Canadian-American actress widely recognised for her roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, The Marine 4: Moving Target, Star Trek Beyond, Valor, Mindcage, and Manifest.

J. R. Ramirez and Melissa Roxburgh initially became romantically involved in 2020. The couple met on the set of Manifest and played the on-screen romance, which most likely sparked the romance behind the camera.

The two have been spotted at various public events, including the Harper's Bazaar Icons party at New York Fashion Week. The couple also shared pictures of their time spent together on their respective Instagram pages. However, they have been very private about their relationship in recent days.

FAQs

Who is J.R. Ramirez? He is an American-based actor best known for his roles in Power, Manifest, Arrows and Jessica Jones. Where is J.R. Ramirez from? He was born in Matanzas, Cuba. How old is J.R. Ramirez? He is 42 years old as of September 2023. He was born on 8 October 1980. Who is J.R. Ramirez’s wife? The actor does not have a wife since he is not married yet. Who is J.R. Ramirez dating? The Cuban-born actor is reportedly dating actress Melissa Roxburgh. How long have J.R. Ramirez and Melissa been together? The two reportedly began dating in 2020. However, they have not shared any information since and it is unclear if they are still together. What is J.R. Ramirez's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

J.R. Ramirez is an American-based actor popularly known for his roles in various movies and TV shows such as Power, Manifest, Arrows and Jessica Jones. Does J.R. Ramirez have a wife? As of 2023, the actor does not have a wife. He is reportedly dating actress Melissa Roxburgh.

