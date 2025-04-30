Barcelona edged out 15-time European champions Real Madrid 3-2 to win the 2025 Copa del Rey final in Seville on Saturday night, April 26

French defender Jules Kounde scored the decisive goal in the 116th minute, securing victory for the Catalans after the match ended 2-2 in regular time

In the aftermath of the hard-fought win against Los Blancos, devoted Barcelona fans gathered in churches to offer thanksgiving to God for the memorable triumph

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday night, April 26.

The Catalans scored their opening goal in the first half through Pedri with a brilliant shot. The Los Blancos equalised through Kylian Mbappe, who converted a freekick in the 70th minute after coming on as a substitute.

Real Madrid took the lead as Aurelien Tchouameni headed home Arda Guler’s corner kick to make it 2-1.

Barcelona player Pau Cubarsi celebrates the victory during the Final Copa del Rey match against Real Madrid at La Cartuja in Seville. Photo by: Jose Luis Contreras/Dax Images/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ferran Torres drew Barcelona level minutes later. Raphinha won a penalty that could have won it for Barca in the additional minutes, but it was chalked off by VAR, and the game went into extra time.

French defender Jules Kounde won it for Hansi Flick’s side in the 116th minute for Barcelona’s first Copa del Rey title since the Lionel Messi-inspired win in 2021, per BBC.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger lost his temper after referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea awarded a controversial foul on Kylian Mbappe against Eric Garcia.

According to SportBible, the decision by Bengoetxea made in the final minute of stoppage time sparked outrage in the Real Madrid dugout.

Both Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior stormed onto the pitch in protest, while Rudiger, sitting on the bench, reportedly threw ice packs at the referee, per Bolavip.

Raphinha Dias Belloli celebrates his a goal during the Final Copa del Rey match against Real Madrid at La Cartuja in Seville. Photo by: Jose Luis Contreras/Dax Images/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona fans hold Thanksgiving service

A group of Barcelona fans held a Thanksgiving service at a church on Sunday, April 27, to celebrate the team’s Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid.

In a Facebook post, the pastor was heard praying in a Ghanaian language, offering blessings for the fans who brought offerings to the altar.

Following the prayer, the congregation responded with a loud “Amen” and cheered as the fans returned to their seats.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are set to host Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final later tonight.

Ghanaians react to Thanksgiving service

Some football fans in Ghana have reacted to a trending video showing a group of Barcelona supporters holding a Thanksgiving service in honor of their team’s victory over Real Madrid.

Joshua Godfrey said:

“If dem win Champions League, each of dem fit run mad oo😊.”

Brock Eddy wrote:

“They smoked MADRID 3 times worth it.”

Tha Legënd added:

“Real Madrid is their nightmare 😂😂.

“You must do thanks giving if u beat Real Madrid.”

Showkey Jude posited:

“Champion 🏆 league own go still shock una.”

Uja Daniel said:

“Na joblessness be these ones.”

Emmanuel Abel wrote:

“Nawaoo e don reach this level 😂.

“Ghanaians na wetin again?!! 😩🤦🏾😂😂.”

Skipper Dsupreme King added:

“Banku don block some people's brain."

Arsenal fans turn to God

Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of Arsenal fans in Uganda held a Mass in honour of the club ahead of the Champions League semi-final encounter against Paris Saint-Germain.

In a TikTok post, the Gunners' supporters were seen singing hymns and engaging in praise and worship inside a church in Kotido.

The gathering concluded with offerings to the parish priest, who, notably, did not wear his Arsenal shirt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng