Air India Plane Crashes Again Killing Two Pilots on Board

A Jaguar trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a routine training mission in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of both pilots on board.

“An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported,” the IAF said in a statement.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief,” the IAF said, adding that a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, SHO Rajaldesar Kamlessh told news agency PTI.

