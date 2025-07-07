On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 out of 242 people on board. The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport

Following the tragic Air India plane crash that shook India and the entire world on June 12, 2025, some passengers have shared their experience on the airline’s services.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

4 people who boarded Air India flights after the incident shared their observations.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

1. Lady shares observation about crew members

A lady, Raveena Tandon, shared her experience on an Air India flight just days after the tragic Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad.

In an Instagram post on June 16, the lady showed herself inside the plane and a part of her ticket, confirming that she was on an Air India flight.

Raveena said that she noticed that there was a solemn atmosphere and the crew had welcoming smiles tinted with sadness.

She also spoke on the attitude of fellow passengers towards one another inside the plane.

2. Man complains of theft

An Air India passenger, Sahil Juneja, reported that his luggage was tampered with and shared how much was stolen during his return journey from Singapore to Chandigarh via Delhi.

Sahil discovered the theft upon arriving at Chandigarh airport, where one of his bags had its lock broken.

After the passenger complained on social media, Air India responded to the complaints, sparking outrage from the passenger.

Four people who boarded different Air India flights shared what they noticed while onboard. Photo: Aaron Foster

3. TEDx speaker shares observation about pilot

Anita Prasad, a TED-X speaker, has shared her experience after flying on an Air India aeroplane from Mumbai to Bangalore on June 25.

On entering the aeroplane, Prasad felt a haunting silence and noticed an apologetic expression on the faces of the crew members.

She said the crew members moved with a kind of caution that reeked of pain and fear rather than inefficiency. Prasad narrated how the flight captain introduced all the crew members individually and appealed to passengers to give their honest feedback.

While noting that the captain spoke with a fragile hope, she urged people to rally behind the airline to bring it back on its feet and help it regain its lost public trust.

4. Man hails food on flight

A young man who recently boarded an Air India flight has expressed great satisfaction over the airline's services.

In a video posted on TikTok, the young man maintained that he had a good experience, and the food was worth it.

Despite the negative publicity surrounding Air India following the tragic plane crash, he noted that his experience was positive, and praised the airline's handling of his luggage and the quality of the food on board.

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

