A video captured the moment Bose Ogulu, the mother of Afrobeats singer Burna Boy, showered praises on her son

Bose, exuding a proud mum demeanour, described the singer as a professional in his field of play

The eulogy left the Grammy winner gushing as he smiled and laughed over his mother’s antics

Bose Ogulu, the mother of the highly-rated singer Burna Boy, is a proud parent and can not help but show it.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, July 11, the is seen enjoying a session of eulogy and encomium from his mother.

Bose Ogulu praises her son, Burna Boy in viral video. Credit: @notjustok/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Bose Ogulu, who doubles as her son's manager, was seen alongside Burna Boy and a lady in the video.

Showering praises on the award-winning artist, she described Burna Boy as a professional in his field of play, while the lady present reaffirmed the accolades.

Bose went on to call him an Odogwu, an Igbo term used to describe a mighty man.

Burna Boy, on his part, was visibly overwhelmed by the praises from his mother as he couldn't help but giggle and blush.

Burna Boy's mom, Bose Ogulu praises him and calls him Odogwu in new video. Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's musical success has earned him recognition in the Afrobeats scene, globally. The singer has received numerous awards, highlighting his impact on the genre. Watch the video below:

Reactions as Bose Ogulu eulogises Burna Boy

As expected, many netizens were moved by the lovely clip and could not help but gush over the mother-and-son moment. Many believed that he truly deserves the accolades from his mom.

Legit.ng spotted some comments:

ceo_yemadexoil wrote:

"Mama go collect heavy wire that day 💵💸"

steeze_2.0 said:

"And you expect a man to go down he’s mum has always been he’s number one fan ❤️❤️❤️"

omzzlove commented:

"Burna is just lucky to have a mum like his mum! ❤️"

king_of_karaoke01 wrote:

"Burna's tired of his mum mehn😂😂."

kennyblinkzz asserted

"If you have your mothers backing you have everything you need to succeed and more."

officialhushpablo noted

"This guy too good , make anybody no gbegesi at all ha."

big__details averred:

"Mummy acct balance alone na big joy 😍😍😍😍 odogwu 🙈."

dennybow said:

"even burna tire😂😂😂 mama hype is the best 👏👏."

mexy101 commented: "When a mother knows her son’s capabilities ❤️🔥."

slthedj wrote:

"Hype your product, marketing 101 🙌🏾 Legend to Legend! 🫡"

Man shaves Burna Boy's armpit for the first time

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy wowed netizens after a video of him shaving the hair off his armpit surfaced on social media.

The multiple award-winning artist, known for his signature style of growing hair on his underarm, decided to try something new, which left fans in awe.

Be that as it may, Burna Boy didn’t shave the hair off by himself but decided to employ the services of a Caucasian man, and the act was filmed.

As the man shaved the singer’s armpit, he giggled uncontrollably signalling that he was being tickled by the man's work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng