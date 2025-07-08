Liverpool forward Diogo Jota passed away at the age of 28 in a car accident last Thursday, July 3

The Portuguese star was travelling with his younger brother, Andre Silva, when their vehicle veered off the A-52 highway

The UEFA National League died on the spot less than two weeks after getting married to his long-time lover Rute Cardoso

Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota died in a car accident in Spain on Thursday morning, July 3.

The 28-year-old was travelling in the company of his younger brother, Andre Silva, when the incident occurred in the Zamora region of Sanabria.

It was gathered that the 25-year-old Andre, a Penafiel player in the Portuguese 2nd League, has also passed away following the accident.

General view of the crash site where Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan in Spain. Photo by: Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

Their car reportedly veered off the road due to a burst tyre while trying to overtake another car, with the vehicle catching fire on impact, killing both players on impact.

Residents in the Zamora region of Spain lamented the poor state of the road, saying that numerous potholes and general decline had posed a consistent danger to drivers, per SportBible.

The unfortunate incident occurred 11 days after Jota celebrated his wedding to his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in a heartfelt ceremony in Porto.

Cardoso was spotted leaving the funeral home in tears after arriving with her husband's corpse from Spain.

How did Jota and Cardoso meet?

The UEFA Nations League winner Diogo Jota and his wife Rute Cardoso met during high school in Porto around 2012.

Jota and Cardoso fell in love and continued to admire themselves while the football star played for FC Porto.

After his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017, Cardoso joined her lover in England and continued their love journey when he finally signed for Liverpool.

The forward engaged his lover in July 2022 and married her three years later. They both have three children together, namely Dinis and Duarte, while their daughter's name is unknown to the public, per Times of India.

Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, and her sister react as former teammates carry the coffin of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Photo by: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Things Cardoso did before and during Jota's funeral

1 Viewed his remains

Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, took a bold step in viewing the remains of her husband despite the condition of his body.

The Spanish Police warned the family that it was unrecognisable due to the fire. Stiil Cardoso insisted on seeing him for one last time, knowing that it might haunt her forever.

2 Wedding and funeral take place at same location

Rute chose a deeply symbolic funeral location, the same church where their wedding had taken place just 11 days earlier.

Less than two weeks later, Cardoso returned there to say goodbye to her husband. It was almost unbearably cruel.

3 Failed to open casket

Cardoso refused to allow open casket viewing during the vigil in a break from Spanish tradition, believing Diogo deserved to be remembered with dignity. His parents supported her decision.

These choices deepen Cardoso's grief. She lost her husband and the father of her three children, and now faced a weight of defining cultural expectations.

Liverpool release statement on Jota

Legit.ng earlier reported that English giants Liverpool FC have expressed shock over the demise of their striker Diogo Jota.

The six-time UEFA Champions League winners said they received the news with sadness ahead of next season.

Liverpool revealed that they will not make any statement and respect the privacy of his family, friends, and teammates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng