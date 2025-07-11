Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has sent a message to PDP leaders and members joining the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be committed and steadfast in the progress, development and unity of the leading opposition.

The governor made the appeal while calling on the opposition members in the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, particularly PDP members, to return to the leading opposition, saying that their alliance was like a people who abandoned their house because of internal challenges.

Makinde speaks after PDP stakeholders meeting

Governor Makinde made the comment while speaking after the PDP South West zone caucus meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday, July 11. He emphasised the importance of unity and called on members of the coalition to address the issues in the party collaboratively rather than dumping the party for temporary reasons.

The governor explained that the PDP has solid foundations, and like any other structure, it may be confronted with wear or tear. He added that "you can't abandon your house because of a leaking roof.

He challenged the party members to fix the leaking roof, strengthen its foundation, and keep the house firm for the sake of Nigerians. He also acknowledged the sacrifices of party members and leaders while reaffirming his commitment to the major stakeholders in the PDP for the success of the party in the future elections.

Makinde speaks as Atiku's coalition adopts ADC

This came at a time Atiku-led coalition adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political platform for the opposition leaders to contest in the 2027 election. The PDP chieftain had earlier hinted that he would be joining the ADC.

Recently, several politicians, particularly the opposition leaders, have been making alignments and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections to defeat President Bola Tinubu. In the unfolding development, the PDP have suffered several defections to other parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The biggest defection so far is the movement of two governors from the PDP to the APC. First was Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, who dumped the party with the PDP structure in the state, including the former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was also the party's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election. The second governor is Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

Atiku speaks on stepping down.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice-President of Nigeria, has denied that he was told to step down for a southern candidate in the ADC.

The media office of the Nigerian politician made the disclaimer while describing the report as propaganda from the ruling APC.

Atiku stated that there was no time when he was called to a meeting to step down for a southern candidate in the political coalition.

