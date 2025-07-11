Gunmen attacked the Catholic Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School and kidnapped three students

The suspected kidnappers killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

The spokesperson of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, shared more details about the tragic incident

Edo state - Gunmen reportedly killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and kidnapped three students of the Catholic Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School in Edo state.

The suspected kidnappers also injured a local vigilante attached to the school.

The tragic incident occurred in Ivianokpodi, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, a community source said the gunmen stormed the school at about 9pm on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The source said the attack happened a month after gunmen reportedly kidnapped two brothers in the area, and a ransom of N36 million was paid.

“But they refused to release the victim after the ransom payment and demanded additional N6 million from the family.”

The spokesperson of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, said the attack was the second in the last 10 months.

Rev. Fr. Egielewa confirmed the killing of the civil defense officer and abduction of the seminarians.

“10 months ago, a priest was kidnapped, and now three seminarians were abducted and a civil defense corps was killed, while a local vigilante sustained gun injuries.”

The priest lamented the persistent attack on the Catholic school, its personnel, and facilities.

He called on the government at all levels and security agencies to protect the lives of students, workers in the Catholic institution, and the diocese.

“We hope the security agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to take up the responsibility on that, so our people can be in peace and safety.”

Gunmen shoot Catholic priest dead in Anambra

Recall that tragedy struck the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi in Anambra state following the killing of Reverend Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo.

Reverend Father Tobias was shot dead by unknown gunmen along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway on Thursday, December 26.

The Chancellor of the Nnewi Diocese, Rev Fr. Raphael Ezeonu, described the tragic incident as a devastating loss.

Gunmen kill 43 in fresh attacks in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked communities in Gwer West and Apa local government areas of Benue state.

The attackers killed at least 43 people in a series of fresh attacks on Sunday evening, June 1, 2025.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, shared more details about the deadly and bloody attacks.

