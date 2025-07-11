President Bola Tinubu's tax reform committee chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, has disclosed that he has been receiving death threats over the proposed tax reform bills

Oyedele, in a podcast, said he was not aware of the gravity of his statement when he disclosed on TV that over 60 government agencies would be scrapped from collecting taxes

He said the statement has led to him packing up his house he had saved for years to build, and going into a secret place

Taiwo Oyedele, the chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee formed by President Bola Tinubu to review the tax system in Nigeria, has alleged that he received a death threat after going on television to announce that over 60 government agencies would be stopped from collecting taxes.

He explained that after receiving the death threat, he and his family members had to pack and leave the house he had saved for years to build to a private and secret place. He also disclosed that it was the reason that he started going around with a police convoy.

Oyedele, while speaking on a radio podcast, also disclosed that his mother, who was above 80, on hearing the news of the assassination plot on him, started fasting, which led to the reason for her developing an ulcer.

The tax expert then called on Nigerians to allow people who are willing to work and fix the country to do their job without any form of intimidation. He then called for support for himself and his family.

Oyedele proposes overhaul of Nigeria's tax system

Oyedele's proposal led to the overhaul of Nigeria's tax reform system. It was earlier rejected by the National Economic Council (NEC), held by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Due to its controversies, the NEC suggested withdrawing the Tax Reform Bill from the National Assembly. This decision was made to ensure that all stakeholders were involved in the process. Shettima and other NEC members, governors, made this recommendation after considering the concerns raised by various groups.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State announced this decision while speaking to state House Correspondents after the NEC meeting. The bill's withdrawal is seen as a move to address the concerns and ensure broader consultation with stakeholders.

Why NEC demands reversal of Tax Reform Bill

According to Makinde, the NEC's decision to withdraw the bill highlights the importance of stakeholder engagement in policy-making. By doing so, the council aims to create a more inclusive and effective tax reform process.

Nineteen governors and other stakeholders, including the traditional rulers in northern Nigeria, have opposed the bill, stating that the region will be poor if the proposed sharing formula is passed into law.

However, all concerns were addressed, and adjustments were made from the government and committee sides. The bill was recently passed by the National Assembly and subsequently signed into law.

