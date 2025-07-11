Rights group MURIC asked Nigerians to reject stereotypes and treat fellow citizens based on openness, love, and kindness

MURIC lauded Charles Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, saying he comes across as a suitable candidate for Aso Rock in the near future

The faith-based advocacy group stressed that genuine national healing can only come under the leadership of a completely detribalised leaders like Soludo

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Iba, Lagos state - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has lauded Professor Charles Soludo, Anambra state governor, for "vindicating Fulani" people.

Legit.ng recalls that Soludo recently said the majority of the kidnappings and killings in Anambra and other south-east states are not committed by Fulanis as widely believed but by criminals among the Igbo people.

MURIC says Anambra Governor Soludo is a future president of Nigeria. Photo credit: @TIBmovement

Source: Twitter

MURIC applauds Soludo

Reacting to this, MURIC, the faith-based advocacy and human rights group, commended the governor for being forthright. The organisation also identified him as one possessing the right qualities of a future Nigerian president.

MURIC spoke via a statement issued on Friday, July 11, by its executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, obtained by Legit.ng.

The statement partly reads:

“This is a landmark declaration. It is indeed an eye-opener for all those who have been following the unfortunate incidents of kidnappings and killings in the South East. We give kudos to Governor Soludo for this honest assertion. It is bold, deep, and far-reaching.

“For refusing to dance to the gallery and for hitting the nail on the head without caring whose ox is gored, Soludo has proved that he is a Nigerian-president-in-the-waiting."

Furthermore, MURIC said Soludo's declaration has demystified the myth of the Fulani criminal, "which is more often than not bandied about among gullible Nigerians to stigmatise the Fulani race".

It said, on the contrary, it has always maintained that crime has no ethnicity or religion.

MURIC urged other governors, traditional rulers, and community leaders in the southeast region to "follow the good example of Governor Soludo by speaking out on this subject".

Governor Charles Soludo tells Anambra indigenes in the US that criminals terrorising the southeast region are Igbo and not Fulanis. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Soludo "presidential material" - MURIC

Instead of exhibiting disappointment and bitterness towards Soludo for his statement, MURIC asked Igbo people to rally around the governor.

MURIC said:

"The south-east is in dire need of a leader who is respected nationwide. Soludo has earned that nationwide respect through good governance, and also with this Fulani-related incident.

“This is an indubitable presidential material that the Igbos must nurture to maturity. To us, anyone who has the capacity to accommodate all ethnicities and all faiths is a great asset. Soludo is a treasure without measure."

Native doctors endorse Soludo for 2nd term

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that thousands of native doctors and traditional religion practitioners endorsed Soludo for a second term.

Daniel Ejie, the state coordinator of Native Doctors and Spiritual Material Sellers, commended Soludo for his courage, vision and inclusive leadership style.

The group sensitised members to the provisions of the newly passed Anambra state Homeland Security Law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng