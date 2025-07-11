Vice President Kashim Shettime has paid a private visit to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari

Sources within the presidency disclosed that Shettima visited the former president on the directive of President Bola Tinubu

Vice President Shettima was also reported to have visited the former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, in another hospital in London

Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has reportedly visited the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, July 7.

According to sources, the vice president made the trip on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, who was reported to have asked the president to travel to London following his visit to Ethiopia.

Vice President Kashim Shettima visits former President Muhammadu Buhari Photo Credit: @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

Why Shettima visited Buhari in London hospital

The Nation reported that Tinubu's action was a result of the emerging and disturbing information about the immediate past president's health status, even though his former aide, Bashir Ahmad, earlier cleared the doubt about Buhari's state of health.

It was also learnt that the vice president was directed to visit Buhari in the London hospital to ascertain the actual state of his health and ensure that the former president gets whatever support he needs to enhance his health for quick recovery.

Shettima, who was invited by the Ethiopian Prime Minister to attend the commissioning of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) in Addis Ababa, the country's capital, last week. During his trip to the country, and explored the agricultural progress and evolution in the country.

The vice president was said to have travelled to London on Sunday, July 6 and arrived on Monday, July 7. The sources disclosed that Shettima went straight to see Buhari and spent hours with him. He then delivered the president's good wishes and prayed for the former president.

Buhari visited Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar

It was also reported that the vice president went to see the former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, who was said to be recovering from another London hospital, where he had medical treatment.

The 83-year-old handed over as a military head of state to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 at the beginning of the return to democracy in Nigeria. Speaking on the development,

Speaking on the development, the senior special assistant to the president on media and communication (office of the vice president), Stanley Nkwocha, explained that Shettima visited the United Kingdom at the time but could not explain what he had gone there to do.

He said:

“It was an entirely private trip. I didn’t have access to his itinerary.”

Presidency speaks on Tinubu's support for Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's contribution to former President Muhammadu Buhari's success in the 2015 presidential election has finally been outlined.

The presidency, in a statement, explained two things that were missing in Buhari's 12 million votes before his alliance with Tinubu ahead of the 2015 elections.

The presidency's explanation was a reaction to former SGF Boss Mustapha's claim that Tinubu did not install Buhari as Nigerian president in 2015.

