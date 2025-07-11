Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga has dismissed the new opposition coalition as no threat to President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027

He argued that even a joint ticket of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi would not defeat Tinubu

The coalition, which adopted ADC as its platform, includes prominent figures like El Rufai, Aregbesola and David Mark

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has dismissed concerns that a possible alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi could threaten President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview on Arise TV’s ‘Prime Time’ programme, Onanuga described the recently announced opposition coalition as lacking the strength to challenge the ruling party.

Onanuga boasts that Tinubu is unfazed despite the machinations of the opposition. Photo: FB/Peter Obi, Bayo Onanuga

Source: UGC

He argued that the All Progressives Congress, APC, remains confident in Tinubu’s record and sees no credible threat in the emerging bloc.

Onanuga highlights weaknesses in opposition's strategy

The coalition, which has adopted the African Democratic Congress as its political platform, brings together prominent political figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Kaduna governor Nasir El Rufai, and former Senate President David Mark.

The group aims to build a united front ahead of the next presidential election.

Onanuga, however, questioned the coalition’s timing and strategy. He suggested that its leaders are getting ahead of themselves by focusing on elections instead of waiting for the proper campaign season.

According to him, President Tinubu’s performance in office would ultimately prove decisive to voters rather than opposition alliances formed out of political convenience.

“They are free to form alliances but as far as the APC is concerned we are not seeing them as any threat,” he told the programme.

Onanuga believes President Tinubu's excellent works will speak for him come 2027. Photo: FB/ABAT, Atiku, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Onanuga further insisted that even if Atiku and Obi were to share a joint presidential ticket, they would still fall short against Tinubu and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The remarks come at a time when opposition figures are seeking ways to consolidate their influence and avoid a repeat of the 2023 election results, which saw Tinubu declared winner.

Political analysts have noted that while coalitions could strengthen the opposition’s appeal, questions remain about whether such partnerships can overcome differences in ideology and political ambition.

For now, the ruling party maintains that it is focused on governance rather than campaign strategies, confident that Tinubu’s policies and leadership will convince voters when the time comes.

Reason no force in ADC can unseat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency had dismissed the ambitions of the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will complete two terms in office before any serious political transition can occur.

Presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, who addressed the matter in Abuja, described the coalition as a desperate assembly of “disgruntled politicians” with no clear ideological direction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng