India - Preliminary investigation revealed that the fuel to the engines of the Air India plane was cut off before the crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad.

The report said it appears the fuel to the engines was cut off seconds after taking off.

As reported by The Guardian, the Preliminary investigation also contains details of pilots discussing the switches.

“The aircraft achieved the maximum recorded airspeed of 180 Knots IAS at about 08:08:42 UTC, and immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of one second.

“The Engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cutoff.”

