Amitabh Bachchan's son and daughter: a peek into the Bollywood icon's family

Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan are siblings who initially came into the spotlight as the children of famous Indian actors Amitabh and Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan's son followed his parents' footsteps of becoming a Bollywood actor. He is best known for his appearance in movies and TV series such as Yuva, Sarkar and Paa. His sister Shweta is an author, columnist, former model and journalist.

Indian Bollywood Actors Abhishek Bachchan (C), his wife Aishwarya Rai (R), and his sister Shweta Bachchan-Nanda (L) pose for a photo during a promotional event for artists in Mumbai. Photo: STRDEL

Source: Getty Images

Amitabh Bachchan's son made his acting debut in 2000 when he appeared in the drama film Refugee. Since then, he has over 70 credits to his name. He has won several accolades due to his prowess in acting, such as Bollywood Movie Awards, Filmfare Awards and National Film Awards.

Bachchan's family

Bachchan's family is one of the most influential families in Bollywood. The popularly known members include; Amitabh Bachchan, an Indian actor and former politician, and his wife Jaya Bhaduri, an Indian actress and politician. It also comprises Amitabh's parents Harivansch Rai, a poet and Teji Bachchan, a social activist.

Other members include; actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is the son of Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai. Lastly, is Amitabh's daughter Shweta Nanda, an author and columnist and her husband, Nikhil Nanda. Son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, Nikhil, is Escorts Limited's chairman and managing director.

Amitabh Bachchan's son

Full name Abhishek Amitabh Srivastav Nickname Baby Bachchan, AB Baby, Junior B Gender Male Date of birth 5 February 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current residence Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (187 cm) Weight 190 pounds (86 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Amitabh Bachchan Mother Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Children 1 School Jamnabai Narsee School, Bombay Scottish School, Modern School College Aiglon College, Boston University Profession Actor, film producer Net worth $30 million Instagram @bachchan Twitter @juniorbachchan Facebook @AbhishekBachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's son's biography

The Indian actor was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, to his parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. His father is a Bollywood actor, filmmaker, TV personality and former politician, while his mother is an actress and politician. He was raised alongside his older sister Shweta Nanda.

Educational background

Abhishek attended Jamnabai Narsee School and Bomba Scottish School in Mumbai, India. He also studied at Modern School in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, India. The actor later enrolled at Aiglon College in Switzerland. After that, he joined Boston University in the United States but dropped out to pursue his acting career.

How old is Amitabh Bachchan's son?

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan poses during the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai, India, 23 March, 2023. Photo: Indranil Aditya

Source: Getty Images

The film producer is 47 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 February 1976; his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Abhishek made his first on-screen appearance in 2000 in the drama film Refugee. His breakthrough came in 2004 when he was cast to play the character of Lallan Singh in the film Yuva. The film saw him earn the Best Supporting Actor award in 2005.

Abhishek Bachchan's movies and TV shows

Below are some of the films and TV series in which the actor has played a role, according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movie/TV shows Role 2002 Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Shiv Kapoor 2003 Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Prem Kumar 2004 Run Lallan Singh 2004 Dhoom Jai Dixit 2005 Dus Shashank Dheer 2005 Salaam Namaste Doctor 2006 Umrao Jaan Nawab Sultan 2010 Raavan Beera Munda 2018 Husband Material Robbie Bhatia 2023 Bholaa Chomu Singh

What is Amitabh Bachchan's son's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor's alleged net worth is $30 million. His primary source of income is his acting career.

Who is Abhishek Bachchan's wife?

The Bollywood actor is married to actress Aishwarya Rai. The two tied the knot on 20 April 2007 in a private ceremony at the Bachchan family's Juhu home. The two share a daughter named Aaradhya, born in 2011.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter

Full name Shweta Bachchan Nanda Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current residence New Delhi, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 121 pounds (55 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Amitabh Bachchan Mother Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Nikhil Nanda Children 2 Profession Columnist, author, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million–$3 million Instagram @shwetabachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter's biography

The Indian author was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is the daughter of famous actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. She was brought up alongside her brother, Abhishek Amitabh Srivastav, a Bollywood actor. Shweta studied in Switzerland and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism.

What is Shweta Bachchan's age?

The columnist is 49 years old as of 2023. She was born on 17 March 1974. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Author Shweta Bachchan Nanda during an event at Bandra (W) in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter is an author, columnist and former model and TV presenter. Unlike her most family members, Shweta is not into acting. After graduating, she worked as a journalist at an Indian news channel, CNN-IBN, where she hosted the show NextGen.

She began her modelling career in September 2006, when she was featured in the magazine L'Officiel India. In 2009, Shweta and her brother worked for the same magazine during their seventh anniversary. The Indian author has worked for various brands, such as Kalyan Jewellers.

Shweta disclosed that after getting married and relocating to Delhi, she worked as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. In 2018, she launched a fashion label, MxS, along with Monisha Jaising.

As an author, Shweta has written the best-selling novel Paradise Towers. She has been working as a columnist for the Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India.

What is Amitabh Bachchan's daughter's net worth?

Shweta has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $3 million. She has made her income from her career as a model, journalist, author, columnist and her fashion label MxS.

Who is Shweta Bachchan's husband?

Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda during the launch of author Ritu Nanda's book, in New Delhi, India. Photo: Prabhas Roy

Source: Getty Images

The Indian author is married to Nikhil Nanda. They exchanged their marriage vows on 16 February 1997. The couple has two kids, Navya Naveli, born on 6 December 1997, and Agastya Nanda, born on 24 November 2001. Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law is the CEO and Executive Director of the Escorts Group of Industries.

Who is Amitabh Bachchan's son?

His son is called Abhishek Amitabh Srivastav.

How many sons does Amitabh Bachchan have?

He has one biological son and a son-in-law called Nikhil Nanda.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about the Bachchan family.

Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai were included in the 2007's list of the most influential people in India.

Nikhil Nanda, CEO of Escorts Group, is the son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's family has two famous bungalows, Jalsa and Pratiksha, which are Mumbai tourist landmarks.

The Bachchan family resides in Jalsa Bungalow.

The family's original surname is Srivastava.

Amitabh Bachchan's son and daughter have been in the limelight since they were young, as they come from a family popularly known in the entertainment industry. Abhishek Amitabh is widely recognised for his acting prowess, boasting over 70 credits.

