Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the RCCG general overseer, expressed his desire for him and his wife to be taken home together when the time comes, in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her 75th birthday

The cleric described his wife as one of God's greatest gifts and warned that anyone who harms her will face divine retribution

Nigerians reacted positively, praising their exemplary marriage and expressing their desire for similar blessings in their own lives

Redemption City, Ogun State - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said his prayer is for him and Foluke, his wife, “to be taken home together when the time comes”.

The cleric made this known in an Instagram post while celebrating Foluke on her 75th birthday.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the RCCG general overseer, has said his prayer is for him and Foluke, his wife, to die on the same day. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

In the post, Adeboye described his wife as one of God's greatest gifts bestowed upon him.

The 81-year-old clergyman also warned that anyone who dares to harm Foluke will face “divine retribution”.

The post reads:

“Besides the salvation of my soul and the baptism of the Holy Spirit, the greatest gift bestowed upon me by the Lord is my wife, @pastorfoluadeboye.

“It is well known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity, and care for others.

“One of my fervent prayers is for both of us to be taken home together when the time comes. We have special endearing names for each other.”

The couple got married in 1967, and the union is blessed with four children, according to TheCable.

Nigerians react

Orlarhkeyz PressPlay Adeleye, @orlarhkeyz_pressplay, said:

"It was like your speech about mummy shouldn’t finish today! Mehn!"

Itaman Precious Leona, @itsjust_leona, said:

"Daddy said I will kill you and you won’t wake up on resurrection morning What an affirmation!"

Raymond Frankling, @franklingraymond, said:

"Hallelujah. I surely tap into this grace of a fruitful and divine marriage I and mine will end well in the way that pleases Jesus amen. Happy birthday mama G.o."

Modupeola Of Zion, @modupeolaofzion, said:

"One of the greatest examples of marriage ever embodied. Happiest birthday sweetest mummy. May God bless you more and more. Thank God daddy because none of your words fall to the ground void. The days ahead of you both are even more glorious. ❤️"

KojoSholz, kojo_sholz, said:

"This is just wow. God a partner that will help me to love you more and keep pressing on in serving you, with the strength of my youth even when I’m as old as father Abraham this from Daddy GO to Mummy GO is just wow!"

