Popular Tanzanian singer, Naseeb Abdul Juma, better known by his stage name, Diamond Platnumz, has now proven beyond doubt to be a great lover of Nigerian music

Just recently, Diamond made waves on the Nigerian social media space after it was discovered that he had sampled songs from top Nigerian artists

Talented Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, is no doubt one of the biggest and well known musicians from his country, however, his music recently caught the attention of Nigerians even more than before.

Diamond has been known to work with some Nigerian musicians in the past such as Waje, Flavour, Iyanya, and Davido. Some of his works now seem to be heavily influenced by the Nigerian sound.

The Tanzanian singer is not only a great lover of women, he is also a big fan of Nigerian artistes and their music considering how he has sampled some of the country’s greatest hits.

Diamond Platnumz duplicates multiple Nigerian songs. Photos: @diamondplatnumz, @wizkidayo, @asakemusic

Sometime in 2022, Diamond was a guest on UK-based Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide’s podcast, and he spoke on his love for Nigerian musicians. According to him, they do not get tired and they are always pushing for more no matter how far they go in their career.

Diamond also seems not to discriminate and has remodeled songs from top Nigerian stars such as Wizkid and Burna Boy to fast-rising musicians, Spyro and Asake.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some top Nigerian hit songs that have been sampled by Diamond Platnumz in his own language.

1. Naira Marley’s Soapy inspired Diamond Platnumz’s Babalao:

Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley’s controversial hit song, Soapy, and Diamond Platnumz’s Babalao track no doubt have a lot of similarities. Apart from speaking different languages, the two tracks have almost the same beat patterns, rhymes and similar music videos. Also, the glaring mention of ‘Babalao’ in Diamond’s track is an obvious reference to Naira’s statement in his Soapy song, ‘Yahoo ni Babalawo’.

2.Wizkid and Tems’ Essence track and Diamond Platnumz’s Loyal:

Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems no doubt created magic with the hit song, Essence, which has now gone on to win many awards and get a Grammy nomination. Perhaps Diamond was inspired by this to make his own version titled Loyal. The Tanzanian singer’s Loyal track has very similar beats and melodies that it’s easy to point out how one was inspired by the other.

3. Wizkid’s Show You The Money and Diamond Platnumz’s Gidi:

Diamond Platnumz is no doubt a hardworking musician who recognises a gem when he sees it. His Gidi track was inspired by Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s Show You the Money. However, compared to Wiz’s song being fast paced, Diamond’s track took a slower pace.

4. Wizkid’s Joro to Diamond Platnumz’s Jeje:

Another of the Tanzanian singer’s tracks that has caught the attention of Nigerians is the song, Jeje. Jeje has been likened to Wizkid’s hit song, Joro. Both songs no doubt have similar melodies and beat patterns.

5.Burna Boy’s Gbona and Diamond Platnumz’s Gidi:

Sometimes, Diamond Platnumz gets inspired by more than one Nigerian musician’s work and infuses all his influences on one track. This appears to be the case with his song, Gidi, which also has similarities with Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s Gbona track.

6.Spyro’s Who’s Your Guy to Jux featuring Diamond Platnumz’s Enjoy:

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Spyro, also seems to be one of those who have inspired Diamond Platnumz. His hit song, Who’s Your Guy, might have been sampled by Diamond in the making of the track titled Enjoy. Their beats, tunes and melodies are quite similar.

7. Asake’s PBUY and Diamond Platnumz feat. Mbosso’s Yataniua:

YBNL star, Asake’s Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) track is no doubt a favourite of many and Tanzanian star, Diamond Platnumz’s also seems to have been inspired by it. The music star sampled the Asake track in his own Yataniua song featuring Mbosso.

Interesting.

Diamond Platnumz reacts to claims that he sampled songs from Nigerian musicians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, reacted to claims of duplicating popular Nigerian songs.

Diamond dismissed claims as baseless and rooted in envy over his phenomenal success in music.

The musician addressed the specific allegations that he had copied music from Nigerian sensations like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Spyro and Asake, brushing them off as mere distractions from his soaring career trajectory.

