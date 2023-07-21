Popular Nigerian actor, Lege Miamii, recently spoke with Legit.ng on his life, career, politics and more

The movie star who is also the brain behind a trending social media matchmaking show, Singles Hook-Up, spoke on how it impacted his fame

Lege reiterated his love for Tinubu, his relationship with Iyabo Ojo, Mr Macaroni and more during the interview

Popular Nigerian actor, Kehinde Adams, popularly known as Lege Miamii, recently shared some details about his life and career in a recent interview with Legit.ng.

The much loved Nollywood star who is also known for his dating show, Singles Hook-Up, has no doubt become one of the most talked about Nigerian celebrities in recent times.

Legit.ng recently met up with Lege Miamii and he spoke on his acting career, his popular dating show, the 2023 election drama and more.

Before Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election was held, Lege was one celebrity who was very vocal about his love and support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng asked him what he now thinks of Tinubu considering that he has already been in office for a few months and made some big changes.

In response, Lege made it clear that he is still Tinubu’s fan. According to the Nollywood star, he has had love for the politician since his time as the governor of Lagos state. Lege added that Tinubu is doing well.

He said:

“Don’t let us go far, as I am like this, I don’t deceive myself. That man you are talking about, Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I’ve seen what the man has been doing in the past when he was a governor, he did great work for Lagos state then and brought some other governors to come and train them, to tell them what to do and guide them as well and they have been doing fine. I think he is doing well and that is why I decided to support him.”

Also during the interview, Lege said he is happy with Tinubu’s government so far because he has been hearing good things.

The actor said:

“All of us have been hearing something good about this man, he is trying. I am happy that he is doing well, Mr President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is doing well, yes we are feeling it. Sir we are feeling you, me in particular, I dey feel you sir, continue the good work.”

It’s normal election stuff - Lege speaks on drama with Iyabo Ojo, Mr Macaroni during 2023 election

Recall that during the 2023 presidential election season, Lege fell out with some of his celebrity colleagues over their support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

One of the people he had an issue with was popular actress, Iyabo Ojo. While speaking with Legit.ng, Lege made it clear that there is no issue between them. According to him, what happened then was ‘normal election stuff’.

He said:

“Me and Aunty Iyabo are colleagues, she is my senior colleague, that one was just normal election stuff, I don’t think we have any issues. After the election, we haven’t met.”

While speaking on Mr Macaroni, Lege said:

“Debo! Leave Debo alone, he is my friend. We are cool.”

I became more famous through my matchmaking show

Lege Miamii also spoke on his popular matchmaking show, Singles Hook-Up, which has quickly become a favourite for many netizens. The movie star’s struggle to speak English as well as his funny clapbacks to guests on the show has endeared it to many netizens.

When asked whether his acting career or his Singles Hook-Up show contributed more to his fame, Lege made it known that he became more popular through his matchmaking show.

He said:

“It’s matchmaking o, are you joking? It's matchmaking.”

On featuring in Netflix movies

Lege Miamii also spoke on his acting career and if he has any plans to feature in movies that would be aired on popular film streaming platforms like Netflix.

The movie star reacted by saying he was open to working with his colleagues who find him worthy to be in their movies. He added that if they do not find him worthy to be in their films, his matchmaking show is there for him.

In his words:

“If any of my colleagues or senior colleagues believe that Lege can do well in their movies, I can participate in their movies, they will surely call out for me. If they don’t call out for me, I believe my matchmaking singles show, everybody sef know me.”

