A prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has revealed why Nyesom Wike and Nasir El-Rufai should not be a ministers

Effiong described the list of ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as uninspiring

Legit.ng had an exclusive chat with Effiong, who said he didn't see any radical departure from what Nigerians are used to

The National Legal Adviser of the African Action Congress (AAC), Inibehe Effiong, said he does not believe former Rivers and Kaduna state governors, Nyesom Wike and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, should be ministers.

Effiong said a large number of the 28 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu were career politicians and he find the list uninspiring.

Prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong says Wike, El-Rufai should not be ministers. Photo Credits: Inibehe Effiong/Nasir El-Rufai/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said the list of ministerial nominees makes nonsense of Tinubu's campaign promise that he will appoint technocrats.

The Human rights lawyer further stated that he sees no reason for sending nominees to the Senate for confirmation without their portfolios.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I find a buck of the names on the list uninspiring. It makes nonsense of Asiwaju’s election grandstanding that he was going to appoint so call technocrats. I didn’t see many technocrats on that list. What I see were mostly career politicians.

“Secondly, I also noticed that their portfolios were not assigned. I don’t see the sense in sending names to the Senate without designation. What is the excess of the confirmation process? Is it not to grade the individuals to see if they are suitable to occupy the office?”

Speaking on the reason why Wike and El-Rufai should not be ministers, Effiong said:

“I for one, do not believe Nyesom Wike should be a minister. There can be arguments about his performance in Rivers State but I have issues with his democratic credentials, temperament and even his general disposition as a person.

“I do not believe El-Rufai should be a minister. He is a very polarizing figure. He split his state along religious lines and left the state highly insecure.

"I don’t think someone like that is needed at a time when national healing is needed."

He also mentioned why the All Progressive Congress (APC) Women Leader, Betty Edu, is not a good fit to be a minister at this time.

“I don’t know much about her performance as Commissioner for Health in Cross River but I know that during the campaign she made very outlandish comments.

”I feel that anybody that says he is coming to change Nigeria should appoint change agents into his cabinet.

“I don’t see any indication of radical departure from what we have been used to.”

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of some former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 28 list sent to the Senate included four former governors and four women, according to Dele Alake, a member of the presidential transition committee.

“Appeasing a Snake in a Palace”: Shehu Sani Reacts as Senate Announces Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the announcement of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees by the President Senate, Godswil Akpabio.

Sani said President Tinubu nominated some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas.

Source: Legit.ng