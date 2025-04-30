Late Nigerian singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband Mr Peter Nwachukwu became another topic of discussion online

A Nigerian man who is popular on Elon Musk’s X opened up on the conversation he had with Mr Nwachukwu in Kuje prison

The young man’s remarks about Peter Nwachukwu triggered many online as they dished out hot takes

A Nigerian man has prompted intense reactions online after meeting Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose death sparked a national outcry.

As Legit.ng previously reported, a Nigerian court sentenced Mr Nwachukwu to death by hanging.

Man narrates encounter with Mr Peter Nwachukwu in Kuje Prison. Credit: @osinachinwachukwuofficial

Source: Instagram

The individual, known as Chude on Elon Musk's X, said he just met Mr. Nwachukwu at Kuje prison.

During their talk, he reported that the convicted spouse showed profound regret and remorse for the events that led to his collapse and the loss of his family.

Late singer Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband sentenced to death by hanging. Credit: @osinachinwachukwyofficial

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“I met this man in Kuje prison, had a brief chat with him, he was full of regrets and remorse. So unfortunate it ended this way for him.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng reports that Peter Nwachukwu has been charged with 23 counts, including criminal murder, in relation to his wife's death.

He has been confined to the Kuje Correctional Facility while awaiting trial. Despite popular belief, he has not yet been sentenced to death.

The charges were brought under Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Section 221 of the Penal Code, and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015. ​

Netizens to update on Osinachi’s husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adolphbarbie said:

"Chude, you should’ve asked to swap with him now. He’s ‘remorseful’ because he got caught. Let us hear word."

queenethlondon said:

"Remorse? A man who commands their male kids to beat their mom? You guys shouldn’t even start this nonsense emotional blackmail online take it to the judge that found him guilty of murdering his wife…"

osasu.daniels said:

|I don’t pity him. He took away gospel minister cuz he wanted to control her, he took away a mother from her kids forever…so he should face the consequences of his actions."

bkny_belicious wrote:

"They're always remorseful after ending someone's journey. If she was alive, he would have continued. There's so many of them out there still doing same and will be 'remorseful' after they're caught."

@IfeofGod93 said:

"Chude the kind of things you tweet sometimes ehn, so if a person kills your sister or daughter and becomes remorseful, you will feel bad if he's sentenced to death??"

spicyyhairs said:

"So he wasn't remorseful for all the times he hit his wife abi. If he was truly remorseful those times he would have stopped abusing her and she would have been alive by now. Rayher he is remorseful after death. Make he go ask her for forgiveness for the other side."

Osinachi’s daughter wows fans with her voice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians remembered Osinachi after a video of her little daughter surfaced on the internet.

In the video that has gone viral, the young girl was seen handling the mic effortlessly as she led a worship session.

Following that performance, fans and netizens took a moment to compare her voice to the late singer's and applauded her.

