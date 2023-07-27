A Nigerian man and his family died the same night after moving into a new house in Nkwelle, Oyi Anambra state

The man, Okoh Ifeanyi Theophilus, his wife Chiamaka Gloria and their two children, Chizitere and Chinecherem, all died

A burial arrangement released by the deceased's family shows that the sad event happened on Monday, July 27 2023

A Nigerian man, 35, his wife and two little children died on the same night in Anambra state.

The man, Okoh Ifeanyi Theophilus, was said to have moved his family to his new house, and they passed away on the same night.

The victims of the mysterious death are listed as Okoh Ifeanyi Theophilus, husband, Chiamaka Gloria, wife and children Chizitere and Chinecherem.

Man, his wife and children die on the same night

Although the victims' family released a burial arrangement, the reason for their death was not stated.

According to the burial arrangement seen on the Facebook handle of Mc Pontius de Papalolo, the sad demise of Ifeanyi and his family happened on July 17 in Nkwelle Oyi, Anambra state.

Ifeanyi is from Amagu Nkanu, Enugu state, and he was 35 years while his wife, Chiamaka, was aged 27.

Their two children, Chizitere and Chinecherem, were three and two years old, respectively.

The burial arrangement states:

"They met their untimely death in their new house. Their remains will depart from St Charles Catholic Mortuary to his home town, Amagu Nkanu."

The story has thrown many people into mourning after it was posted on Facebook. Some wondered what might have happened to the man and his family. Other Facebook accounts indicated that the man's mother-in-law also died the same night in the same house.

Reactions, as Nigerian man dies the same day with his family

Sopuruchi Daniel Mgbeike said:

"Chai my man. May your gentle souls continue to rest in peace Amen."

Mhiz Stella commented:

"May there souls rest in prefect peace, Amen."

Tony Ezinwa said:

"My condolences, what a world."

