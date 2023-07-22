Turning 30 is a big deal for most people regardless of status; it marks the end of a decade and the beginning of another.

For those who refuse to accept they are adults even in their 20s, reality starts to set in the minute they turn 30.

Nigerian celebs who are celebating their 30th birthday this year Photo credit: @brodashaggi/@chizzyalichi/@mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Some Nigerian celebrities' big breaks came after they turned thirty, and others shot into the limelight in their 20s.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian celebrities who will mark/marked the milestone age this year, and it is safe to say fame found them early enough.

1. Mr Macaroni

The popular skit maker, comedian and actor turned 30 in May, and it was a huge affair on and off social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Just a day before his 30th birthday, 'Daddy Wa', as he is fondly called, wailed like a baby after his friends threw him a party.

On his birthday, May 3, Macaroni shared photos specially taken for his big day and revealed he is about to start living life.

2. Broda Shaggi

Broda Shaggi is a bundle of talents, he is a singer, actor, comedian and skit maker popular for his slanf and signature pose

Shaggi clocked 30 earlier this month, and one can say he dedicated his 20s to making a name for himself.

The comedian is one of the top 10 skit makers making cool cash in Nigeria.

3. Abayomi Alvin

On June 20, the Nollywood fine biy clocked 30. Abayomi Alvin is popular in Jenifer's Diary and The Johnsons.

Other movies the actor ahs acted in include A Naija Christmas, Mums at War and Isoken.

In 2022, he was nominated in The Future Awards Africa Prize For Acting alongside Teniola Aladese, Maryam Yahhaya, Nengi Adoki, Temi Ami-Williams, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and Bimbo Ademoye.

4. Goya Menor

The You Want to Bambna hitmaker turned 30 on May 4, and he solidified his place in the music industry before then.

The singer has been in the news this year for getting into an online beef with controversial singer Portable.

Two months before his birthday, he was bestowed a proclamatory honour of recognition by the United States of America.

5. Chizzy Alichi

On December 23, 2022, the actress flooded soial media with stunning photos to mark her 29th birthday.

Fans can expect to see even more this year, maybe even a party, as she will be clocking 30.

Alichi joined Nollywood in 2010 by chance. She randomly joined the Actors Guild of Nigeria, applied for a movie role and got her first ever shot as an actress in a movie titled Magic Money featuring Mercy Johnson and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

Mr Macaroni laments to Pres. Tinubu, says Nigerians are suffering

Famous skit maker, political activist and actor Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni spoke about the country's current political and economic state while calling on the electoral tribunals to let justice be done in the land.

Mr Macaroni made the call to the electoral tribunal during an interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, where he noted that he is a very pragmatic person and, at the moment, has accepted the GCFR, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his president until the electoral tribunal says otherwise.

Debo also used the opportunity to speak about his award as the biggest influencer in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng