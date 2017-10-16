Faith is a foundational concept in Christianity that encompasses belief, trust, and confidence in God and His promises. It is often described as the assurance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen, as in Hebrews 11:1. What are the different types of faith according to the Bible?

Faith is a fundamental aspect of the Christian doctrine. By faith, you are saved and held back by the power of God to salvation; by faith, you should be guided in your own way, not relying on your own vision.

Definition and types of faith

For Christians, faith is complete trust and confidence in God and what He has done through Jesus. There is no fear or doubt in faith. It's one of the most central parts of one's relationship with God.

According to Hebrews 11:1-3:

Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. This is what the ancients were commended for. By faith, we understand that the universe was formed and God's command so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible.

No matter who you are or your walk in life, there will be trying times for you. These difficult moments test your faith and trust in God. The more you live in faith, the better you can make your way in the world, to trust in God and his ultimate plan for the human race.

What are the types of faith in the Bible?

Faith is defined and described in the Bible in various ways, each emphasising a different component of a believer's connection with God. While the Bible does not expressly categorise faith, it does provide insights into many aspects and forms of faith. Here are some different types of faith as presented in the Bible.

Saving faith

This is the foundational faith required for salvation in Christianity. It involves believing in Jesus Christ as the Son of God, Savior, and Lord and trusting in His sacrificial death and resurrection for the forgiveness of sins.

According to Ephesians 2:8-9:

For it's by grace you have been saved, through faith- and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God - not by work, so that no one can boast.

Gift of faith

In the New Testament, the gift of faith is mentioned as one of the spiritual gifts. This refers to a special measure of faith given by the Holy Spirit to certain believers for specific situations, often involving miracles or extraordinary acts.

Historical faith

Historical faith encompasses a belief that derives from comprehending and acknowledging the events and teachings outlined in the Bible. This kind of faith is founded on the historical substantiation of Jesus Christ's life, crucifixion, resurrection, and the apostles' teachings.

Beyond mere intellectual agreement, historical faith extends into a personal conviction that shapes one's daily existence. Historical faith also encompasses an exploration of the Old Testament and its pivotal role in the Christian belief system.

Revered as the bedrock of the Christian faith, the Old Testament offers a tapestry of God's engagement with humanity, spanning from the creation narrative to Abraham's journey, the Israelites' exodus, and the prophetic anticipations of the Messiah.

Working faith

Working faith is a type of faith that is characterised by action and work. This type of faith is mentioned in James 2:14-17:

What good is it, my brother and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deed? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, "Go in peace; keep warm and well fed", but does nothing about their physical cal needs, what good is it?

In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.

James emphasises the importance of works in demonstrating a true and living faith. Working faith holds utmost significance within the Christian context, as it serves as a tangible manifestation of your faith's authenticity and connection with God.

Confident faith

Hebrews 10:35 encourages believers to have "confidence of faith" and not cast away their confidence. This type of faith involves trusting God's faithfulness and promises even when they are not immediately realised.

According to Hebrews 10:35:

So do not throw away your confidence; it will be richly rewarded. You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised.

For in just a little while, he who is coming will come and will not delay. And, "But my righteous one will live by faith. And I take no pleasure in the one who shrinks back.

Persevering faith

This type of faith endures through trials and challenges, trusting God's promises and guidance despite difficult circumstances. The Book of Job is an example of persevering faith.

What does "measure of faith" mean?

The measure of faith is the measure that God gives to each believer. You receive this measure of faith when you hear the Gospel get saved.

As stated in Romans 12:3:

For by the grace given me, I say to every one of you: do not think of yourself more highly than you ought but rather think of yourself with sober judgement, in accordance with the faith God had distributed to each of you.

What does faith mean?

Faith is confidence or trust in a person, thing, or concept. It is "belief in God or the doctrines or teachings of religion".

Bible verses about faith

Below are Bible verses that talk about faith.

Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them. - John 7:38

Then Jesus declared, 'I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty. - John 6:35

Through him, you believe in God, who raised him from the dead and glorified him, and so your faith and hope are in God. - 1 Peter 1:21

For we live by faith, not by sight. - 2 Corinthians 5:7

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. - 2 Timothy 4:7

Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. - Hebrews 11:1

And without faith, it is impossible to please God because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him. - Hebrews 11:6

If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer. - Matthew 21:22

So in Christ Jesus, you are all children of God through faith, for all of you who were baptised into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. - Galatians 3:26-27

But when you ask him, be sure that your faith is in God alone. Do not waver, for a person with divided loyalty is as unsettled as a wave of the sea that is blown and tossed by the wind. - James 1:6

Various types of faith in the Bible are based on various daily teachings that relate to Christian life. The Bible teaches that genuine faith is accompanied by actions that reflect one's beliefs.

