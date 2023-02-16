50+ finding yourself quotes for when you might be feeling lost

Sometimes in life, you may feel lost, whether in a relationship, career, bad habit or life in general. However, being lost doesn't mean you are a failure or incapable of finding your true self. It simply means you are moving through a messy and beautiful transformation process. Finding yourself quotes could help you discover yourself when in such a circumstance.

Photo: pexels.com, @skylar-kang (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Finding yourself is an unselfish process that is at the heart of everything you do in your life. To become the best version of yourself, you need to know who you are. It is crucial as it allows you to start a new chapter in your epic life and guides you to achieve your goals and dreams.

Inspirational finding yourself quotes

Reading quotes is a fantastic way to stay motivated, especially when you need inspiration. These motivational quotes about finding yourself will help you turn a new leaf.

Until you value yourself, you won't value your time. Until you value your time, you won't do anything with it. — M. Scott Peck

Not all who wander are lost. — J.R.R Tolkien

It takes courage to endure the sharp pains of self-discovery rather than choose to take the dull pain of unconsciousness that would last the rest of our lives. — Marianne Williamson

Whatever you are doing, love yourself for doing it. Whatever you are feeling, love yourself for feeling it. — Thaddeus Goals

Sometimes you find yourself in the middle of nowhere, and sometimes, in the middle of nowhere, you find yourself.

There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that's your own self. — Aldous Huxley

You can waste a perfect life trying to meet the standards of someone who thinks you're not good enough because they don't understand who you are. — Barbora Sher

Finding yourself can affect how you think about your appearance. — Edith Bowman

Men can starve from a lack of self-realization as much as they can from a lack of bread. —Richard Wright

What you want is what you need. Your dearest wish comes straight from your core, loaded with vital information about who you are and who you can become. — Barbara Sher

When you know yourself, you are empowered. When you accept yourself, you are invincible. — Tina Lifford

Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. — George Bernard Shaw

There's something cool about knowing that your destiny is SO big that you're not meant to share it with anyone. At least not yet. — Mandy Hale

For most men, life is a search for the proper manila envelope in which to get themselves filed. — Clifton Fadima

When we find a purpose bigger than ourselves, we become more powerful in our ability to create. — Jack Delosa

Quotes about finding yourself again

Photo: pexels.com, @filirovska (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Finding yourself means accessing your confidence, natural and potential abilities, sense of self-worth, self-reliance and independence. Check out some of the finding yourself again quotes to help you pick up the pieces and move on with your life.

All the wonders you seek are within yourself. — Thomas Browne

A person often meets his destiny on the road he takes to avoid it. — Jean de La Fontaine

Love yourself first, and everything else falls in line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world. — Lucille Ball

Your heart is the size of the ocean. Go find yourself in its hidden depth. — Rumi

If you cannot find peace with yourself, you will never find it anywhere else. — Marvin Gaye

Resolve to be thyself, and know that he who finds himself loses his misery. — Matthew Arnold

Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves.— Henry Thoreau

The more you know yourself, you know the most precious thing in existence. — Osho

If you ever find yourself in a hole, the first thing you do is stop digging.

You've got to find yourself first. Everything else follows. — Charles De Lint

Life is too short to spend it war with yourself.

Your task is not to seek love but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it. — Rumi

Believe in yourself again and again to find yourself. — Debasish Mridha

You owe it to yourself to become everything you've ever dreamed of being.

Trying to find myself quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @skylar-kang (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When you find yourself, you discover what makes you truly happy. It opens up your potential to accomplish anything you set your mind to do. The following are the best finding myself quotes to enable you live your best and most self-loving life.

I feel the older I get, the more I learn to handle life. Being on this quest for a long time, it's all about finding yourself. — Ringo Starr

I just want to be someone, to mean something to anyone. — Charlotte Erikson

I don't want to be just one thing. I want to be brave and selfless and intelligent and honest and kind. — Veronica Roth.

I wasn't searching for something or someone. I was searching for me.

I was once afraid of people saying, 'who does she think she is?' Now I have the courage to stand and say. This is who I am. — Oprah Winfrey

I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails always to reach my destination. — Jimmy Dean

I know well what I am fleeing from but not what I am searching for. — Michel De Mo.

I think we somehow learn who we really are and then live with that decision. — Eleanor Roosevelt

When I discover who I am, I'll be free. — Ralph Ellison

There are three things extremely hard: steel, a diamond, and to know one's self. — Benjamin Franklin

It's a life's journey of finding our power and living for ourselves, not for everyone else. — Mariska Hargitay

Discovering yourself quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @eva-bronzini (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Finding yourself and becoming the person you have always wanted to be is possible. The following quotes will remind you of what you used to enjoy before you got too busy to focus on yourself.

Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom. — Aristotle

To find yourself, think for yourself.

Your vision will only become clear when you can look into your heart. Who looks outside dreams, who looks inside, awakes. — Carl Jung

Some steps need to be taken alone. It's the only way to really figure out where you need to be. — Mandy Hale

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. — Mahatma Gandhi

People often say that this or that person has not yet found himself. But the self is not something one finds; it is something one creates. — Thomas Szasz

Your real self may be hiding somewhere; look for it within; when you find yourself, you can freely be what you want to be. — Michael Bassey

Adventure can be an end in itself. Self-discovery is the secret ingredient that fuels daring. — Grace Lichtenstein

It is not only the most difficult thing to know oneself but the most inconvenient one, too. — H.W Shaw

Step into the fire of self-discovery. This fire will not burn you. — Mooji

We accomplish nothing good in life before we find out who we are. — Sipho P Nkosi

Find out who you are and do it on purpose. - Dolly Parton

If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be. — Maya Angelou

The great discovery in life is self-discovery. Until you find yourself, you will always be someone else. Become yourself. — Myles Munroe

One's destination is never a place but a new way of seeing things. — Henry Miller

Discovering who you are today is the first step to being who you will be tomorrow. — Mustapha Lanre Idreez

You've got to know yourself so you can, at last, be yourself. — D.H Lawrence

Are you feeling lost and wondering how to find yourself again? The above finding yourself quotes will help you find your inner self and give your life a purpose. They will also motivate and uplift your spirit as you discover yourself.

READ ALSO: 53 quotes about pathways that will help you find your way in life

Legit.ng recently published an article concerning quotes about pathways. There are many different paths to choose; however, knowing which is right for you can take time. The way you choose should align with your values and beliefs.

A path is a course taken by someone in different fields. It shows you the direction you should take to achieve objectives. Quotes about pathways will help you get your life on the right track.

Source: Legit.ng