Nigerians and Obidients have been urged to remain calm and not to allow themselves to be swayed by the ethnoreligious gimmicks of politicians

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, made this call on Saturday, July 29, during a Twitter Space forum

Obi said the political elites are the reason and cause of division within Nigerian, using religion and ethnicity as a tool

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, says the political elites are behind the use of ethnoreligious bigotry mechanisms to divide the citizens of Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor stated on Saturday, July 26, during the #PeterObiOnParallelFacts Twitter Space forum organised by The Parallel Facts and monitored by Legit.ng.

Peter Obi accused political elites in Nigeria of promoting ethnoreligious bigotry and division among citizens. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said:

"In terms of unifying Nigeria, it's not a difficult thing; it is a question of sacrifice; it's a question of doing the right thing; Nigerians are united. It is the politicians and the elites in Nigeria that are divided.

"And they deliberately did it so because the more divided we are, the better for them. It is because they cannot compete in terms of character, competence and other competitive criteria, they want to now compete by dividing us."

Nigerians are united people - Peter Obi

Obi reiterated that Nigerians are one united people, and if given the opportunity, he would tour the country to sensitise Nigerians on the essence of unity in diversity.

He said there's a need to reignite love, care and concern for one another. He urged Nigerians and his supporters to remain calm amidst all provocations aimed at them.

Obi said:

"We will remain calm no matter what they do to us...we're not going to pull Nigerian down even if anything happens. We will remain calm, we will do the right thing. I urge all of you to always remember, we have no other country except this one. We will build it for our children."

Source: Legit.ng