Is gambling a sin? What does the Bible say about gambling in verses?

Is gambling a sin? This question has ignited heated debates, stirring moral dilemmas among Christians and rifts between family members, friends and acquaintances. The increase in access to gambling, online betting and lottery channels has inspired a renewed inquiry into the morality of the practice.

As a pass-time, gambling has an unmistakable appeal of chance winnings that can ignite excitement. However, the dark shadows of addiction and loss lead to profound questions about whether gambling is good or bad and its implications on family and society.

Is gambling a sin?

The practice is an age-old game of chance and luck in which people wager something of value with full knowledge of risk and the hope of gaining. No specific Bible verse outrightly supports or prohibits gambling. This leaves many Christians and non-Christians continually asking, ‘Is gambling a sin?’

Casting of lots in the Bible

Rather than gambling, various instances of casting lots are referenced in the Bible. The process required a random selection of answers or choices to determine the will of God. Have a look at some of the references you will find when reading the Bible.

1. Selecting the scapegoat in Levitical sacrifices

The High Priest uses the method to determine which goats to sacrifice to the Lord and which one to use as a scapegoat, a symbolic symbol carrying away the Israelites' sins. Other priestly duties conducted by casting lots are recorded in Nehemiah 10:34.

And Aaron shall cast lots upon the two goats; one lot for the LORD, and the other lot for the scapegoat. — Leviticus 16:8

2. Allocating the land of Canaan among the tribes

When the Israelites arrived in Canaan, they relied on God’s guidance to divide it up. Joshua, their leader, Joshua was tasked with ensuring each clan got its inheritance by casting lots.

And Joshua cast lots for them in Shiloh before the Lord: and there Joshua divided the land unto the children of Israel according to their divisions. — Joshua 18:10

3. Seeking God’s direction in decision-making

The Scriptures, in Proverbs 16:33, speak of casting lots as a decision-making tool. They advise the faithful against trusting in chance for decisions and relying on God’s guidance.

The lot is cast into the lap, but its every decision is from the Lord. — Proverbs 16:33

4. Resolving disputes among Israelites

The Book of Proverbs is a collection of wise sayings, written by King Solomon and other contributors. In this Bible verse, the king advises Israelites to use alternative conflict resolution methods such as casting lots.

Casting the lot settles disputes and keeps strong opponents apart. — Proverbs 18:18

5. Identifying the cause of Jonah’s storm

Jonah’s story contains countless lessons for Christians. One is the need to rely on God’s restoration rather than luck and chance.

As Jonah makes his way to Tarshish to avoid God’s assignment, the sea is rocked by a great wind and storm that frightens the sailors. As they seek solutions for the violent storm, they agree to cast lots to find out who is responsible for the storm.

Then the sailors said to each other, “Come, let us cast lots to find out who is responsible for this calamity.” They cast lots, and the lot fell on Jonah. — Jonah 1:7

6. Dividing Jesus’ garments after crucifixion

After his death, the soldiers who had crucified Jesus Christ gambled with each other to divide the garments given to Him by casting lots, fulfilling the prophecy about His death

When they had crucified him, they divided up his clothes by casting lots. — Matthew 27:35

7. Choosing a replacement for Judas

Following Jesus's death, the disciples gathered to choose a replacement for Judas. Before casting lots, the disciples prayed, seeking God’s guidance. They cast lots between two men, Barsabbas (Justus) and Matthias.

Then they prayed, “Lord, you know everyone’s heart. Show us which of these two you have chosen to take over this apostolic ministry, which Judas left to go where he belongs.” Then they cast lots, and the lot fell to Matthias, so he was added to the eleven apostles. — Acts 1:25-26

Bible verses against gambling

However, the scriptures offer guidance on money and its uses in the Bible. Here are some Bible verses on how to acquire and use it.

For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs. — 1 Timothy 6:10

Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income. This, too, is meaningless. — Ecclesiastes 5:10

A faithful man will abound with blessings, but whoever hastens to be rich will not go unpunished. — Proverbs 28:20

Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. — Proverbs 13:11

Those who work their land will have abundant food, but those who chase fantasies will have their fill of poverty. — Proverbs 28:19

The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance, but everyone who is hasty comes only to poverty. — Proverbs 21:5

In all toil, there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty. — Proverbs 14:23

Cast but a glance at riches, and they are gone, for they will surely sprout wings and fly off to the sky like an eagle. — Proverbs 23:5

Whoever is greedy for unjust gain troubles his own household. — Proverbs 15:27

He who increases his wealth by exorbitant interest gathers it for him who is generous to the poor. — Proverbs 28:8

No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money. — Matthew 6:24

But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. — Matthew 6:33

And he said to them, “Take care, and be on your guard against all covetousness (greed), for one's life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.” — Luke 12:15

Whoever trusts in his riches will fall, but the righteous will flourish like a green leaf. — Proverbs 11:28

Keep your life free from the love of money, and be content with what you have, for He has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” — Hebrews 13:5

Again, I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God. — Matthew 19:24

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus. — Philippians 4:19

But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation, into a snare, into many senseless and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction. — 1 Timothy 6:9

Better is a little with the fear of the Lord than great treasure and trouble with it. — Proverbs 15:16

Is gambling considered evil?

While gambling is not considered an evil activity, it is considered a gateway to issues such as addiction, financial problems, and relationship strain. Further escalation of such negative consequences can lead one down a path of destruction.

Is betting a sin, according to the Bible?

The Bible does not expressly declare betting and lottery a sin. It, however, warns Christians against practices that draw their hearts away from God.

Which commandment addresses the lottery?

There is no commandment against gambling or betting. The Bible warns Christians against greedily pursuing things such as money with greed.

The question, 'Is gambling a sin?' is best answered with a dose of wisdom and discernment. Such discernment can be found by reading God's word. While the practice may not be a sin, it brings about an over-dependence on the thrill and can cause one to focus their devotion away from God and family.

