A member of the House of Representatives, Amobi Ogah, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate President Bola Tinubu's Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkiruka Onyejoicha.

In the petition, the lawmaker accused the minister of forging polling unit results. Ogah, who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia, accused Onyejoicha of creating the impression that she was wrongly declared the loser of the 2023 election.

The lawmaker claimed that Onyejoicha procured fake results of 63 polling units with INEC certification, despite the ICT Unit of INEC denying knowledge of the results. Ogah, who chairs the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control, urged INEC to investigate and prosecute Onyejoicha as an electoral offender.

According to Oga, the Court of Appeal has given credence to his position, affirming that the results presented by Onyejoicha were fake and forged. Ogah has threatened to escalate the matter to the court of public opinion and other relevant agencies if INEC fails to take action.

The lawmaker vowed to seek an order of mandamus against INEC to enforce the request if the commission fails to commence action in a timely manner. Ogah emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to protect the integrity of Nigeria's electoral system.

By petitioning INEC, Ogah aims to hold Onyejoicha accountable for her alleged actions and ensure that electoral offenders are prosecuted. The outcome of the investigation could have implications for the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process.

Onyejoicha has been acting as the Minister of Labour and Productivity since the resignation of Simon Lalong, who joined the Senate after being declared the winner of the 2023 Plateau South senatorial election.

