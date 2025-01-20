President Bola Tinubu's administration has announced the opening of vacancy at the National Health Fellows Program

According to the presidency, interested Nigerians between the ages of 25 to 35 and the successful ones would be deployed to the 774 local governments in Nigeria

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to President Tinubu, announced the opening in a social media post on Monday, January 20, adding that the vacancy will last till Monday, January 27

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has urged Nigerians interested in the health sector to apply for jobs at the National Health Fellows Program, adding that the openings are for young Nigerians.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the media aide to President Tinubu on information and strategy, the application is open to Nigerians between the ages of 25 and 35, adding that successful applicants will be deployed across the 774 local governments in the country.

When is Tinubu's vacancy closing?

The presidency also stressed that successful applicants will be empowered with adequate tools and well-paid to drive remarkable change in Nigeria's health sector. Onanuga stated that the job application will be closing on Monday, January 27.

Onanuga further stated that further information about the job can be accessed here https://healthfellows.ng/apply/

The statement read:

"Application for the National Health Fellows Program opens in Nigeria:

"The Tinubu administration is requesting applications from young Nigerians to enrol in the National Health Fellows Program. The selected fellows, aged between 25 and 35, would be engaged in all the 774 local government areas of the country.

"They would be remunerated and equipped with appropriate tools to drive positive change in the health sector.

"Application Deadline: 27th January 2025."

See the full statement here:

How to apply National Health Fellows Program vacancy?

When visiting the website, applicants are required to fill out a form to apply for the job and complete it except otherwise. The applicants were also urged to ensure that some documents were ready if they succeeded in the screening. The documents included:

A birth certificate or an affidavit indicating age declaration Curriculum Vitae Higher institution certificate Certificate of the state of origin The discharge certificate of the NYSC

On the website, it was warned that any false responses and misrepresentations in any of the above mentioned would lead to disqualification of the applicant.

