The Nigerian government has warned about a fake website purportedly offering ₦50,000 child support to parents

The website claimed to be from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

However, the ministry has denied any involvement in the alleged child support scheme, labelling it a scam intended to defraud the public

Abuja, FCT - The federal government has warned the public to beware of a fake website purporting to be from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

The website claims to be a poverty alleviation initiative of President Bola Tinubu and offers a ₦50,000 'Federal Government Child Support Fund' transfer to every Nigerian parent.

The federal government said a website purportedly offering ₦50,000 child support to parents is fake and fraudulent. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Scam alert: Ministry denies involvement

The ministry has denied any involvement with the website, labelling it a scam intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The ministry's spokesperson, Rhoda Iliya, confirmed that the initiative is a scam trending on social media and urged Nigerians to dismiss it.

“This is a scam trending on the social media, and the Ministry has tagged it as fake news,” Guardian Nigeria quoted Oliya as saying.

“Please don’t be a victim. Also, alert your families, friends and well-wishers not to apply.”

FG approves N4bn cash transfer for Nigerian households

Meanwhile, the Bola Tinubu administration has approved N4 billion allocation as conditional cash transfers to support vulnerable Nigerian households.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) at the United Nations (UN) House in Abuja on Thursday, January 23, Nentawe Yilwatda, minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, outlined the initiative aimed at addressing the nation’s growing humanitarian challenges.

The initiative will assist at least 10 million displaced households, focusing on the most vulnerable Nigerians. The cash transfers are scheduled to begin in February and run through April 2025, targeting families affected by displacement, particularly in the northeast geopolitical zone.

Announcing the initiative, Yilwada said:

“We are prioritising women, especially widows, pregnant women, and those with disabilities. The experiences of displaced women, particularly those facing pregnancy or disability, are especially challenging. We understand these vulnerabilities and will continue to support those who are most in need."

Tinubu govt to share N75,000 each to 70 million Nigerians

In a related development, the federal government reportedly plans to distribute N75,000 in cash to 70 million Nigerians to mitigate the impact of economic hardships.

The senior special assistant to the president on public affairs, Aliyu Audu, announced this move on Sunday, January 19.

“This initiative underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to tackling poverty and improving the lives of Nigerians,” Audu said.

