The Nigerian immigration service will conduct 72-hour maintenance on its passport portal for domestic applications

During the system maintenance, the portal will be temporarily unavailable for passport applications within Nigeria,

The decision is aimed at enhancing future service delivery, and applicants have been advised on what to do

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends. (edited)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced a system upgrade and maintenance on its passport portal.

In a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, Deputy Controller of Immigration (DCI) KT Udo, the NIS said the upgrade will result in a temporary disruption in its passport application portal for applicants within Nigeria

NIS announces system upgrade Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

However, the upgrade will not affect passport applications for Nigerians residing outside the country, ensuring continuity of service for applicants abroad.

The service stated that its team is “working tirelessly” to complete the upgrade and restore full functionality within 72 hours.

The statement reads:

"The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the public of the following:. We are currently conducting a system upgrade and maintenance on the passport portal for applicants within Nigeria.

"Please note that this upgrade does not affect other services, including passport applications for those applying from outside Nigeria, which remain fully operational.

"Our dedicated team is working tirelessly to complete the upgrade and restore full service within the next 72 hours.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

"The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to serving you efficiently and with excellence."

Nigeria begins contactless passport application

Meanwhile, the NIS has announced that Nigerians can apply for a passport without going to the office.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior who revealed the new contactless passport processing app said that eligible Nigerians can apply and submit biometrics from home.

How does it work?

Applicants can use the NIS Contactless Biometrics App to capture their face and fingerprint biometrics on their mobile device.

Applicants can upload necessary documents, such as their National Identification Number (NIN), birth certificate, and local government certificate.

Applicants can provide their current passport number for verification.

Where is it available?

The system was first launched in Canada on November 1, 2024.

It was then launched in the UK, USA, and Italy on November 15, 2024.

Nigeria and other countries were scheduled to launch the system on December 1, 2024.

NIS sends warning on new SECT

Meanwhile, the NIS has issued a critical security alert regarding the rise of a new sect that poses potential risks to national security.

In a circular dated January 14, 2025, and signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General, Dr. Adedotun Aridegbe, a Controller of Immigration Service, the agency notified its directorates, zones, training institutions, commands, and border formations about the group.

“I am directed to inform you that intelligence gathered by the Service reveals the emergence of a new sect called ACHAD Life Mission International."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng