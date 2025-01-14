Many Nigerians currently nurse the dream of relocating and studying in Canada, but one thing is that it is an expensive venture

Only the rich can afford to send their children to Canada to further their education, but scholarships are available for the less privileged

A scholarship expert, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, listed some of the documents needed for scholarship application in Canada in 2025

Scholarship opportunities exist for Nigerian students who want to study in Canada, but what documents can you use to apply for them?

Many Nigerian graduates believe studying abroad for their masters would enormously enhance their CVs.

As soon as they graduate from a Nigerian university, they start looking for ways to relocate abroad to do their masters degree.

Applying for scholarships in Canada as a Nigerian student

Canada is one of the most preferred destinations for Nigerian students who wish to study abroad.

However, schools in Canada are costly, and primarily wealthy parents can send their children abroad to study.

As a solution to this, many Canadian universities offer scholarships to students from Nigeria.

Here is the list of documents you can use when applying for a scholarship in Canadian universities.

1. Academic transcript

Nigerian students applying for scholarship positions in Canada in 2025 must have their transcripts ready.

The transcript summarises all your academic performance while studying at the university or polytechnic.

The transcript should show all the courses you took at the university.

2. Copy of the university certificate

As a Nigerian graduate seeking to master abroad, you should have your degree certificate ready.

This is a vital document for applying for a scholarship in Canada in 2025.

This may be your bachelor's degree or a higher national diploma. It has to be scanned or prepared in the manner specified by the scholarship body you are applying to.

3. Statement of purpose for Canadian scholarships

Your statement of purpose is one of the most important documents you must have when applying for a scholarship in Canada.

The statement of purpose (SOP) delves into your details and gives the scholarship board a reason to consider your application.

According to Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajob, a scholarship expert at Scholarship Cafe, the personal statement must be genuine and authentic.

He told Legit.ng:

"Be Authentic. Be genuine in your personal statements and essays, sharing your real motivations, goals, and unique experiences."

4. The Nigerian passport

The Nigerian passport is one of the most important documents needed for a scholarship application.

You must possess a Nigerian passport as a Nigerian student willing to study in Canada.

It is a means of identification and can be obtained from the Nigerian Immigration Service.

If you wish to apply for a scholarship, you must have applied for and received your Nigerian passport ahead of time.

5. Letters of recommendation

Another document needed when applying for a scholarship in Canada is a letter of recommendation.

This letter is written by someone knowledgeable about you who can vouch for you.

Recommendation letters can be written by your former lecturer, the head of the school's department, or your boss at your workplace.

6. Academic CV used for scholarship application in Canada

Crafting a compelling CV could be another way of solidifying your scholarship application in 2025

The academic CV should give details of your academic journey and provide the scholarship selection panel with a reason to choose you.

7. TOEFL, IELTS, GRE, SAT scores for scholarship application

Nigerian students seeking a scholarship in Canada should identify a good international examination that would help make their application top-notch.

Some scholarship organisations specify the type of examination they would need interested candidates to take.

Having TOEFL, IELTS, GRE, and SAT helps to make your application stronger.

Final steps to take when applying for scholarships in Canada

After gathering the documents and starting your applications, there is the need to review the details before submitting.

Scholarship expert Dr Igbalajobi said:

"Carefully review your documents for any errors—grammatical, formatting, or inconsistencies. Seek feedback. Get feedback from mentors, advisors, or peers to strengthen your application. Meet deadlines. Make sure to meet all the submission deadlines and keep track of all required forms and documents."

