The saying that humans are created in twos has to be true as a photo of Taaooma's look alike has left many confused

The Nigerian content creator, Mariam Apaokagi has reacted to photos of a Nigerian Twitter user which was shared on the platform

Many had reacted, thinking that it's Taaooma before she debunked the news with a shocking expression online

Taaooma must be scared right now after seeing someone that looks just like her on the streets of Twitter.

The Nigerian content creator startled many online users after she reacted to several photos of a user's family that had been shared on the platform.

Photo of Taaooma's lookalike surfaces online, confuses many. Credit: @taaooma

Source: Instagram

The said lady was spotted with her partner, in a lovey-dovey post from Eid Mubarak Ramadan celebration. Many had already shared reactions to the post, thinking that she was Taaooma.

After spotting the post herself, Taaooma gave an 'Ah' expression, suggesting shock/disbelief as she quoted the post, igniting confusion online, as many had believed it was her.

The lady's uncanny resemblance with the mother-of-one became a subject of wonder and discourse on Elon Musk's platform, as many praised God's marvellous works.

See the post below:

Reactions as Taaooma spots lookalike

Read some reactions below:

@OriretanHonour said:

"Taaooma,it's unwise bringing ur marriage online forgeting s-media has ruined many homes & urs may be nxt if not stopped.More unwise marrying too early at ur age,stature.Sha try keep that ur new baby off s-media.Avoid making the baby celeb too early like Simi,Lasisi,.Think.Bé wise."

@adetutudaniele said:

"Wait! That’s not Taaooma?"

@Adesoji_5 said:

"Do people know if they see someone who looks like them."

@rachelle_oh said:

"Wait.....I thought your reaction was because he said "a fan"."

@Fa_hiyza said:

"I had to go to her media to check her other pictures before I came to the conclusion that she is not Tao."

@clearcontextng said:

"E reach to shout o. I been dey think say I no recognize Abula again ni fa."

@AWholeSalmanPR said:

"E too much.. That side view lasan😂 she fit go join all those Instagram Look alike people 😂😂."

@itsofficiallarz said:

"How many times you wan marry but that’s not Abula o…wait no be you o 😂."

@justussbaron

"I had to check the lady’s profile to confirm the resemblance. I think you should start asking question, what if this is your real cousin and not the one mama Tao brought home."

@itsdshow said:

"Taaooma that stop downloading at 70%."

@AFC_Agboola said:

"Ọmọ😂. I thought she posted you and your habibi picture without consent."

Taaooma employs 'Quadri' to bully fans

In a previous report by Legit.ng, talented Nigerian content creator Taaooma announced her nomination for Best Digital Content Creator.

The new mum shared the news with her online family, who have celebrated her in the comment section.

However, fans could not help but point out how hilarious her announcement post was, as she used one of her content characters.

Source: Legit.ng