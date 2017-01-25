Nigerian Air Force ranks and their salary structure in 2022

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is responsible for peacekeeping, search, and rescue missions in the county's aerial space. The NAF uses helicopters, airplanes, and other aerial machines to achieve its mission. Like other jobs, there are various Nigerian Air Force ranks, including junior and senior levels.

Many children claim they want to climb the Nigerian Air Force ranks when they grow up. This dream is valid with hard work and determination. Each rank has a set salary scale that is reviewed periodically by the relevant authorities.

Nigerian Air Force ranks and their salary structure

There are various air force ranks in Nigeria. They are broadly categorised into commissioned and noncommissioned cadre.

Commissioned air force ranks and their salaries

The commissioned ranks comprise all officers enlisted through the Short Service Commission, Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), or the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC).

These officers normally have a diploma or degree certificate from a recognised institution. There are 11 categories of commissioned Nigerian Air Force ranks, as explored below. They are in ascending order.

Rank Monthly salary Pilot Officer ₦187,159 Flying Officer ₦218,400 Flight Lieutenant ₦232,484 Squadron Leader ₦248,004 Wing Commander ₦342,586 Group Captain ₦352,631 Air Commodore ₦677,895 Air Vice-Marshal ₦1,376,343 Air Marshal ₦1,486,451 Air Chief Marshal ₦1,724,283 Marshal of the Nigerian Air Force Undisclosed

Noncommissioned air force ranks and their salaries

There are various noncommissioned air force ranks in Nigeria. Noncommissioned officers are those that enlisted through the direct recruitment process, commonly known as Airmen.

These officers usually have O-level certificates or other lower diplomas from recognised institutions. Check out the nine noncommissioned Nigerian Air Force ranks and their salaries below. They are listed in ascending order.

Rank Monthly salary Recruit ₦10,237 Aircraftman ₦53,892 Lance Corporal ₦55,832 Corporal ₦58,634 Sergeant ₦69,261 Flight Sergeant ₦87,119 Warrant Officer ₦101,974 Master Warrant Officer ₦165,697 Air Warrant Officer ₦171,793

Points to note

It is clear that there are various ranks in the Nigerian Air Force. Many people dream of joining NAF. Below are points you should note regarding the compensation packages offered at various levels.

Each rank has a unique salary scale.

The salaries at each level are heavily dependent on the educational qualification of the officers.

Special benefits and allowances are offered to officers sent on special assignments, operations, or duty tours.

The above Consolidate Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS) is subject to revision as the relevant authorities deem fit.

What are the ranks in the Nigerian Air Force?

The commissioned ranks are Pilot Officer, Flying Officer, Flight Lieutenant, Squadron Leader, Wing Commander, Group Captain, Air Commodore, Air Vice-Marshal, Air Marshal, Air Chief Marshal, and Marshal of the Nigerian Air Force.

On the other hand, the noncommissioned NAF ranks are Recruit, Aircraftman, Lance Corporal, Corporal, Sergeant, Flight Sergeant, Warrant Officer, Master Warrant Officer, and Air Warrant Officer.

What rank will I be in the Nigerian Air Force with a bachelor's degree?

You will start as a recruit or trainee in the commissioned cadre. After completing your training, you will work your way up the ranks.

What is the work of the Air Force in Nigeria?

The work of the air force is to protect and defend the country from foreign or domestic threats. It also provides comprehensive support to the civil authorities during national emergencies.

Is the air force hard to get in?

Joining the air force is not overly difficult if you meet the specified criteria. You require discipline before you begin training and should be ready for an intense training period.

There are various Nigerian Air Force ranks. Some are commissioned, while others are noncommissioned, and each level offers a competitive monthly compensation package.

