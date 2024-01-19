Qualified and suitable Nigerians have been asked to apply for the ongoing recruitment at the Nigerian Army — the DSSC

Legit.ng understands that the recruitment opportunity is open to both civilians and serving military personnel

The DSSC will be granted for a total of 15 years, for an initial period of 8 years, renewable yearly for another period of 7 years

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army (NA) ​has announced its plan to begin the Direct Short Service Commission Course (DSSC) 28/2024 enlistment exercise.

All applications must be submitted online no later than Friday, February 23, 2024.

Nigerian Army: DSSC application (graduates)

The Army shared the recruitment update via a social media post on Friday, January 19.

It reads:

"Only serving military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces shall be considered."

How to apply for Nigerian Army (DSSC) recruitment 2024

Go online and visit the NA webpage at: recruitment.army.mil.ng and choose the DSSC option from the page. You will be redirected to the page where you can read the qualification criteria for the ongoing DSSC courses. Click on the “Apply Now” button for the DSSC as per your qualification and Corps of choice. At the prompt, you will be required to select if you are serving or have served in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Choose the appropriate option and proceed. If you do not have an account click on “Sign Up” (a verification will be sent to your email) or enter your login details and log in. Fill out the form and ensure all required documents listed below are uploaded:

(a) Passport photograph.

(b) Educational certificates.

(c) Evidence of membership of any professional body.

(d) Certificate of state of origin.

(e) Birth certificate or age declaration.

(f) NIN/BVN.

Entry requirement Nigerian Army (DSSC) recruitment 2024

Minimum age - 20

Maximum age - 40

Minimium height - 1.65

Minimium grade - Second Class - Lower Division

Application period - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - Friday, February 23, 2024.

Click here for all the information you will need to process the application.

