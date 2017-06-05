Top 10 facts about Lota Chukwu: age, career, children, and more

Lota Chukwu is a Nigerian actress, producer, director, writer, and model. She gained popularity for her role as Kiki in the Nigerian TV series Jenifa's Diary, in which she starred alongside Funke Akindele, Yinka Pearce-Tijani, Chidinma Ifunanyachi and Jack Loy.

A potrait of Lota Chukwu. Photo: @thelotachukwu (modified by author)

Lota Chukwu began her official acting in 2015. She has appeared in Nigerian films and TV shows such as Tailor My Heart, Maybe Mine, When Life Happens and The Mystic River. She is also a yoga fitness enthusiast.

Profile summary

Real name Ugwu Lotachukwu Jacinta Obianuju Amelia Gender Female Date of birth 29 November 1989 Age 33 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (177 cm) Body measurements 36-28-38 inches (91-71-96 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 3 Relationship status Single University University of Benin and Royal Arts Academy Profession Actress Net worth $5 million Instagram @thelotachukwu

Top 10 facts about Lota Chukwu

Lota has been a talented actress in the entertainment industry for a while now. Here are more exciting facts about her life.

1. She was born in Enugu State

Who is the actress Lota in Nollywood? Ugwu Lotachukwu Jacinta Obianuju Amelia, popularly known as Lota Chukwu, is a famous Nigerian actress born in Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria. Her formative years were primarily spent in Benin City. She is the youngest among four siblings in her family.

When was Lota Chukwu born?

Lota Chukwu was born on November 29, 1989. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How old is Lota Chukwu?

As of 2023, the actress is 33 years old.

2. She is a graduate

Regarding her education, Lota Chukwu pursued an Agricultural Economics and Extension Service degree at the University of Benin. Following her academic pursuits, she also honed her acting skills at the Royal Arts Academy in Lagos, Nigeria.

3. Lota is an actress

Lota Chukwu ventured into acting in 2011, and her role as Kiki in Jenifa's Diary in 2015 catapulted her to widespread fame and popularity. Since her debut, she has appeared in various films and TV shows. According to her IMDb profile, below is a list of some of her acting credits.

Year Film/TV show 2023 No Wrong Choice 2022 Cranky Decision 2022 37 to Go 2022 Tear Away 2022 840 Days 2022 The Set Up 2 2022 One Bad Turn 2022 Devil's Angel 2022 Mama's Boy 2020-2021 Enakhe 2021 Love Found Me 2021 That Other Side 2021 The Supervisor 2021 The Mystic River 2021 Missing 2021 Entangle 2020 Yasmeen 2020 Beyond Repair 2020 This Lady Called Life 2020 Small Bant 2020 Karma Is a Gangster 2020 Faded Lines 2020 When Life Happens 2020 Unplugged 2020 Maybe Mine 2019 Unlocked 2019 The Tea Room 2019 The Sojjis 2019 Executioner

Lota Chukwu is deeply passionate about cooking. In 2017, she unveiled her food show, Lota Takes, a delightful cooking and lifestyle series. The show showcased Lota in her element as a true food and nature enthusiast, allowing her to share her culinary adventures with her audience.

4. She is a director, writer and producer

Besides acting, Lota is a director, producer and writer. Some of her contributions include Now That We're Married, 37 to Go, Small Bant and David. She works at Cowrie Films, a Nigerian film production company, telling Nigerian stories to the world.

5. She has been nominated twice for awards

Lota Chukwu's impressive acting prowess has earned her two notable nominations. She received a nomination for the Scream All Youth Awards in 2016 under the Film Revelation of the Year (Female) category. In 2017, she was nominated for the City People Entertainment Awards for Best New Actress of the Year (English).

6. She earns her own money

Lota Chukwu's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She has acquired wealth from her entertainment career and endorsements from companies such as Techno.

7. She is a pet lover

While many have been wondering if Lota Chukwu is a single mother, there has been speculation about Lota Chukwu's status as a single mother, with rumours suggesting she has four children. However, these rumours turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Lota's statement about having four kids was taken out of context, as she referred to her four beloved dogs, whom she adores and considers her cherished "children."

8. She is a great friend to Frederick Leonard

Lota Chukwu and Frederick Leonard's relationship has left many thinking the two were once an item. The two are great friends who have played lovers in various films and TV series such as Tailor My Heart, Void and The Only Woman I Love.

Is Lota Chukwu single?

The Nigerian actress is currently single. She is not married and does not have any kids.

9. She is a social media personality

The talented actress maintains a strong presence across multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter. She boasts 1.2m followers on her Instagram account, regularly sharing photos of herself and her films and friends. Similarly, her Twitter account has amassed over 91k followers.

10. Lota is tall

Lota Chukwu's height is 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres). She has black hair and eyes. Her body measurements are 36-28-38 inches (91-71-96 centimetres).

Fast facts

Here are fun facts about the actress.

She loves food.

She enjoys creative writing.

She loves travelling.

Her mum is the greatest human influence in her life.

She has never gone out on a romantic date before.

She was a model and participated in the 2011 edition of The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

She featured Nigerian celebrities, including Adekunle Gold, Tosin Ajibade, Aramide (musician) and MC Galaxy, on her cooking show.

Lota Chukwu is a multi-talented Nigerian actress who has carved her path in the entertainment industry with her exceptional acting skills. She remains an inspiration to many aspiring actors and actresses.

