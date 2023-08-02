Nigerian Disc jockey DJ Cuppy is filled with joy as she showered her mother, Nana Otedola, with heartfelt praise on her special birthday

The much-loved entertainer went on to list her mum’s unique qualities and stated that she is her biggest rock

With gratitude overflowing, Cuppy shared how her fantastic mother has been the driving force behind her success

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, is celebrating her mother, Nana Otedola, today, August 2, as she adds another year to her beautiful year.

Cuppy praised Nana for being her largest Cupcake, most dependable confidante, and greatest prayer warrior, and expressed gratitude for having her as her mother.

DJ Cuppy celebrates mum on her birthday Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She remarked on how her mother constantly inspires and challenges her to be the best version of herself.

The entertainer prayed that her mother would have all the love and joy she deserved and that her birthday wishes would come true.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She was grateful to her mother for being a wonderful mother and for all the love and support she had given her over the years.

Sharing an adorable close-up picture with her mum, she wrote:

"Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MamaCups. I am beyond grateful for my mother. She has been my biggest Cupcake, most trustful confidant, and strongest prayer warrior. Always encouraging me and pushing me to be the best version of myself.

"Mama may you be surrounded with all the love and laughter you deserve and have all your birthday wishes fulfilled! Thank you for being an incredible mum and for all the love and support you’ve given me throughout the years. Happy Birthday, I love you DEEP."

See her post below

DJ Cuppy’s birthday post to mum sparks reactions

Fans and netizens gathered to celebrate the billionaire-loving mum.

See their comments below:

musiqmanne:

"Cups cups you look stress try to get enough sleep today ❤️ btw yall always look cute together ."

bi_shop16:

"Happy birthday mama ife ❤️. You are a fine wine that refuse to get old. God bless you abundantly in good health. Enjoy your day."

orikri_ogheneovo_1:

"I have a strong feeling that the person reading this will own a house ️ this year . CLAIM IT. Bless me by following."

mojess_global_glowskincare:

"Oh sorry hapiebetday maam llnp BUIP dearest ijmn Amen."

mojess_global_glowskincare:

"Oh sorry hapiebetday maam llnp BUIP dearest ijmn Amen."

superwoman9ja:

"Happy Birthday Mamacups ."

asandrea__stores:

"Happy birthday Ma'am. Good clothes, bags, shoes and lounge wears sold here. prompt delivery around the globe."

DJ Cuppy finally becomes Crocs ambassador, shows off customised pair

Congratulations poured in for singer DJ Cuppy, who joined the Crocs family. The billionaire daughter announced on her page that she is now for the giant footwear, Crocs.

Cuppy got a customised pair of the footwear, surprisingly in lemon instead of her signature pink, and rocked it with a pink robe as expected.

In one of her photos, the singer held a newspaper with the headline equally announcing that she had joined the Crocs family.

Source: Legit.ng