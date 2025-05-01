More fun clips from Chioma’s 30th birthday party in Atlanta have surfaced on social media to the joy of fans

One of the highlights from the fun gathering was when Chioma rocked Davido with her backside while dancing at her birthday after party

The sultry display between the celebrity couple and Davido’s reaction to his wife’s moves had netizens talking

Chioma, the wife of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, had the time of her life at the surprise birthday party her husband organised for her.

Many clips from the beautiful occasion made the rounds online, including the sweet moment Chioma drove Davido crazy with her dance moves.

In a video that was posted on the couple’s official fan page on Instagram, @Teamchivido, Chioma was seen rocking and whining her waist on Davido.

The couple had moved the birthday party to a fancy nightclub in Atlanta called The Red Room by Mr Soul, and Davido and Chioma were seen living it up.

In the viral clip, Davido’s With You track, off his newly released 5IVE album, was playing in the club when Chioma, who had already changed from her blue party dress to a black outfit with lace bottoms, started moving her backside on Davido.

The singer who gifted his wife a Mercedes-Benz looked ecstatic as he made sure to stick his body to hers.

See the video below:

Reactions as Chioma rocks Davido at party

The sultry display between Davido and Chioma at the nightclub drew the attention of many netizens. Some of them were amused by the singer’s wild facial expressions, while others gushed over the couple.

Queenanita_official said:

“Davido is so dramatic...and Yes I love it😂.”

Officialobytitus said:

“She knows how to be a baddie when it’s necessary and I love it..😍😍🔥🔥.”

_.just_.jimmy said:

“Oh shiit🔥 Davido just dey make marriage sweet person Ajeh 😂.”

Gistforum9ja said:

“Omg his biggest fan and her biggest fan🥰.”

Okeedeks said:

“Private baddie!!! Really matched David's energy 🤣.”

Mizattah said:

“It’s all yours Chi … rock it anyhow ❤️😍.”

___edith.of.the.goodlife said:

“Somebody should help me and close my mouth ehhhhh…See as the video de sweet me 😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Adoseof1mole said:

“If their vibe is like this outside, I'm picturing their vibe check in their own personal space 😂😂.”

Bellablonde1 said:

“Full package 😍 001 win and thats on period 📌💯 finish work big Chi😍.”

Sophiafrance15 said:

“No wonder he said chroma sabi do😂.”

joyposhhairline said:

"E too sweet e too sweet 😍."

preshcollins_ wrote:

"This boy too sweet chioma you are lucky ."

Davido exposes Chioma's private body part in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido came under fire over the video he posted of Chioma.

The 30BG boss shared a clip on Chioma's birthday with his wife's chest on full display for netizens to see.

The video eventually went viral and triggered a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them blasted the music star while others either praised or condemned Chioma.

