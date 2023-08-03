The second batch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial nominee's list has been full of surprises

The list omitted many top names that political analysts and public affairs commentators had predicted

However, one of the surprising entries on the list is Maryam Shetty, the granddaughter of the late Emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero and a niece to the current Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero

FCT, Abuja - The upper chamber of the national assembly on Wednesday, August 2, unveiled the second batch of President Bola Ahmed Tiubu's ministerial nominees list.

The much-anticipated list saw the omission of big names like former governors of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankaso, Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State, Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode.

Maryam Shetty is the granddaughter of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, and a niece to the current Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

These individuals have been tipped by many political pundits and public affairs commentators to make the final cut of President Tinubu's ministerial list.

Who is Maryam Shetty?

Meanwhile, one of the surprise inclusion in the list is Maryam Shetty, granddaughter to the late Emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero and a niece to the current Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to The Nation, Maryam Shetty was the national leader of #WeBelieve, an APC support group.

She's known for her social activism and humanitarian activities in her birthplace, Kano, where she is highly revered.

She actively participates in politics in her grassroots area in the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, where she led #WeBelieve, an APC support group.

Shetty’s educational career started early in Kano, and she went to the Federal School of Physiotherapy at Bayero University, where she finished her BSc with distinction.

She worked briefly with Dala Orthopedic and Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospitals in Kano before she went to London to further her education.

She obtained her Masters’s Degree from the University of East London, Stratford, where she majored in sports physiotherapy.

She was on the medical team of the London Olympics, where she worked with top-tier athletes, including world record holder Jamaica’s Usain Bolt.

Ministerial Nominees: Fani-Kayode Breaks Silence After Missing Out on Second List, Reveals Next Step

Meanwhile, reactions have begun to trail the second batch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list released on Wednesday, August 2.

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode described the ministerial nomination list as an excellent choice.

Similarly, Festus Keyamo, the former minister of labour and employment, also lauded the ministerial despite missing an opportunity on Tinubu's cabinet.

Source: Legit.ng