Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel has sparked reactions on social media with her observation about Whitemoney

In a chat with Seyi and others, Uriel lamented that the singer doesn't want her in the kitchen, and she is scared of his bullying

Noting that Whitemoney is jealous of her cooking, she also added that outside the house, they are close

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel in a chat with some of her colleagues, revealed she is uncomfortable in the kitchen.

According to her, she has been careful with using proteins in the kitchen because she is scared of what Whitemoney would say to her, but he uses every type of protein in his stew.

Netizens react as Uriel complains about Whitemoney in the kitchen Photo credit: @urielmusicstar/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Uriel added that she knows the singer is jealous that she uses less oil and salt in her food, yet people commend her cooking skills.

She also said she and Whitemoney are close outside the house, they go out together to eat, yet he has been bullying her and doesn't want to see her in the kitchen.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uriel's video

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with most people saying Uiel wants to use Whitemoney for highlight.

Read some comments gathered below:

iam_ozeyormar:

"Uriel is just being manipulative and ranting unnecessarily.. if you claim you both are close why not call him aside and talking to him , instead of going round talking trash."

chiamakaslifestyle:

"Uriel don’t you think you’re overreacting? Because to be honest I still don’t get your reaction and it’s very funny to me. Which one is because of fear from Whitemoney you cut drumsticks into two? "

ellas_hair_collectibles:

"U wan follow Mazi Drag him strategy Uriel na Mazi first reach there na"

gracie_oma:

"I don’t know why this Uriel and white money fight is making me to laugh Uriel Biko, o zu go."

chioma___official:

"Uriel Abeg shush it. What’s this childish behavior for?"

she_is.kingg:

"Granny rest. This is highlight is not highlightingmore like an embarrassment. Wonder why the hate on the guy is just too much‍♀️"

endyukp:

"This one wants to use whitemoney for highlight since she knows she is up for eviction this week. And she already knows this is ths narratives outsides and some people will pick her side. She said this happrned yesterday so why didnt she react then"

nkedensbaby:

"No lies detected! He did same to Queen!!"

BBN’s Uriel reveals Charly Boy Is her cousin, explains family tree

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Uriel shared a post that revealed how Charly Boy showed her crazy workout routines at the gym.

The reality star cleared up the unlikely link up and explained how she and the veteran singer are related.

According to Uriel, the Area Fada, as he is fondly called, is her grandfather's brother, his sister is married to her mum's brother, and her mum is married to his first cousin (her mum).

Source: Legit.ng