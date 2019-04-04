Who is Candice Crawford: Top 10 facts about Tony Romo’s wife

Candice Crawford is an American journalist who gained fame for being the wife of Tony Romo. Tony is a former professional American football player who was a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL).

Candice Crawford and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo attends the 4th Annual NFL Honors at Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Besides journalism, Candice Crawford is known as a former beauty pageant star. She won Miss Texas Teen in 2003 and 2005 and was crowned Miss Missouri USA in 2008.

Profile summary

Real name Candice Loren Crawford Gender Female Date of birth 16 December 1986 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Lubbock City, Texas Current residence Dallas, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173) Weight 119 lbs (54 kgs) Body measurements 34-24-34 inches (86-60-86 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Dana Crawford Father Chris Crawford Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Spouse Tony Romo Children 3 School Trinity Christian Academy University University of Missouri Profession Journalist Net worth $10 million

Who is Candice Crawford?

Candice is an American journalist and former beauty pageant star. She has worked with famous media houses, including CBS, KOMU-TV, and 33TV. Here are some interesting facts about her that you may want to know.

1. She was born on December 1986

Candice Crawford Miss Missouri USA 2008, was born Candice Loren Crawford on 16 December 1986, in Lubbock City, Texas. Candice Crawford's age is 36 years as of 2023.

Who is Candice Crawford's father?

Her father is Chris Crawford, a dermatologist, and her mother, Dana Crawford, is a high school teacher who turned a homemaker.

How is Candice Crawford related to Jerry Jones?

Is Candice Loren Crawford related to Jerry Jones? Tony Romo's wife does not seem to be related to Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones is an American businessman and the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, a professional football team in the National Football League (NFL).

2. Her brother is an actor

Her only sibling, Chace Crawford, is an actor. He began acting officially in 2006 when he appeared in the TV movie Long Lost Son.

He has since then appeared in numerous films and TV series such as Seth MacFarlane's Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy, Peace, Love & Misunderstanding, Rules Don't Apply and The Boys.

3. She is a graduate

Candice Crawford Romo attended Trinity Christian Academy in Texas. She later joined the University of Missouri to study journalism.

During this time, the beauty queen worked at KOMU TV, a local station where the lady was a sports anchor and a reporter. She graduated in 2009 with a journalism degree and a minor in business.

4. She is a journalist

Reporter Candice Crawford and Tony Romo attend the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo: C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

Notably, Candice Crawford's career as a journalist started when she was still in college. Her first shot at the job was KOMU-TV, where she worked as a sports journalist.

She anchored The Closers, one of the weekly sports shows. She also interned with the Dallas Cowboys for roughly summers, where she reported for the CBS segment The Blitz.

Behind the cameras, Candice Crawford also worked for programs such as Friday Night Lights.

She also hosted the Up All Night show, which aired on 33TV. Candice co-hosts The RC Project, a lifestyle segment, alongside Roni Proter. She also hosts Special Edition, the Dallas Cowboy's weekend sports show.

5. She ventured into modelling

Candice has an impressive modelling background, boasting a series of notable achievements. Her journey began in 2003 and 2005 when she was the third runner-up for Miss Texas Teen USA. The following year, in 2004, she secured the Miss Dallas Teen USA title.

In 2007, she was crowned the Miss Missouri USA 2008 title. She was also honoured by DFW.com in August 2009, earning a place on their exclusive list of the 11 "hottest people in North Texas." In 2010, D Magazine recognized her as one of The 10 Most Beautiful Women in Dallas

6. She is married to a former NFL player

Who is married to former Miss USA contestant Candice Crawford? She is married to Tony Romo. Candice Crawford's husband is a retired American football player and current television broadcaster. His entire career was, however, spent with the Dallas Cowboys before becoming a sports pundit for CBS Sports.

When did Tony Romo and Candice Crawford get married?

Romo and Crawford originally met while she was interning with the Cowboys in the early 2000s. They started dating in 2009 and married on 28 May 2011, during the NFL lockout.

7. She is a mother of three

How many children do Tony Romo and Candice Crawford have? Romo and Crawford have welcomed three kids together: sons Hawkins, born in 2012; Rivers, born in 2014; and Jones, born in 2017.

8. She is a multi-millionaire

Candice Crawford and Tony Romo attend the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Tony Romo's wife has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She has gained her net worth working for television stations such as KDAF and through her modelling carer. Her husband is also a multi-millionaire, with a net worth of $70 million.

9. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall

Candice Crawford's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She weighs 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. Her figure measures 34 inches breast, 24 inches waist, and 34 inches hips.

10. She is active on Instagram

The American journalist's Instagram handle is @candiceromo. She has over 40 thousand followers and more than 60 posts. Her posts are majorly about her daily endeavours and family.

Fun facts

Here are interesting facts about Candice Crawford.

Her wedding was held at Arlington Hall in Dallas' historic Oak Lawn neighbourhood.

Her wedding was Cowboy-themed.

Her engagement ring was an 8-carat yellow diamond ring.

She loves to run, play basketball and cook.

Candice Crawford has created a name for herself as a journalist, former beauty pageant, and Tony Romo's wife. She currently resides in Dallas with her children and husband.

Legit.ng recently published John Mayer's girlfriend timeline. Mayer is a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. John is well-known for his hit songs, such as Your Body Is A Wonderland, No Such Thing, and Daughters.

John Clayton Mayer was born in the United States in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He has been linked to various female celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love-Hewitt, and Kim Kardashian.

Source: Legit.ng