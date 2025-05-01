Lamine Yamal produced an outstanding performance in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter in the first leg of their Champions League tie

The 17-year-old dazzled from start to finish, confirming his status as one of the best footballers in the world right now

An Inter Milan forward has disclosed that there are two players who are better than the young Barcelona playmaker

Lamine Yamal once again proved that he is one of the best players in the world following his impact in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter in the Champions League.

The first leg of the semi-final ended in a draw, but Yamal was exciting during the encounter as he also registered his name on the scoresheet.

Inter went ahead in the opening seconds when Marcus Thuram found the back of the net, silencing the entire Camp Nou.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Inter. Photo: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Denzel Dumfries made it two for the visitors with a sensational overhead kick in the 21st minute.

Two minutes later, Lamine Yamal showed off sensational footwork before finding the back of the net as his side were back in contention.

Ferran Torres drew Barcelona level in the 38th minute courtesy of a delicious assist from Rafinha.

Inter would regain the lead again in the 64th minute as Dumfries completed his brace, however, an own goal by goalkeeper Yann Sommer ensured it ended 3-3.

Yamal was practically everywhere during the encounter, from his runs to his vision and ability to shoot from anywhere.

His excellence was on display Tuesday with his goal and every step that he took, per CBS Sports.

After the game, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said via BBC Sport:

"He's special, he's a genius. In the big matches, he shows up. "If it only comes every 50 years like Simone [Inzaghi] said, I'm glad it's for Barcelona."

Mbappe, Dembele better than Yamal?

However, Inter’s Marcus Thuram, who opened the scoring against Barcelona, does not believe that Yamal is currently the world’s best footballer.

After the game, Thuram said, as per Fabrizio Romano:

"No... The best player in the world is French… and the second best, too. After that, Lamine Yamal. The best players are Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.”

Dembele and Mbappe have been outstanding for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, respectively, this season.

Marcus Thuram of FC Internazionale during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between FC Barcelona and Inter. Photo: Maciej Rogowski.

Source: Getty Images

Many believe both French internationals are strong contenders for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, alongside Yamal.

Yamal reacts after being compared with Messi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Barcelona promising young talent has responded to comparisons with club legend Lionel Messi.

The youngster has become a key member of the first team, occupying the right flank, a position Messi once dominated. Both players honed their skills at Barcelona’s renowned La Masia youth academy.

The last time Barcelona qualified for the semi-finals of the competition was in the 2018/2019 season, with Messi spearheading the attack from the right. Now, as the new occupant of that role, Yamal aims to guide the team beyond the Italian giants in the current campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng