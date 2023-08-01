A Nigerian lady became a lecturer at the tender age of 24 at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT

The lady, Chinonye Egbo studied Guidance and Counselling at ESUT and graduated with first class and has also completed her MSc

Chinonye was seen in a video teaching a class and is currently studying for her PhD which she combines with her lecturing job

A Nigerian lady completed her MSc and became a lecturer at the age of 24 at the Enugu State University of Science Technology, ESUT.

The lady, Chinonye Egbo, appeared in a 2021 video in which BBC Igbo interviewed her.

Chinonye is a lecturer at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT. Photo credit: Twitter/@ChinooEgbo and BBC Igbo.

Source: UGC

The then 24-year-old Chinonye revealed that she has always had a passion for teaching, even though her father wanted her to be an engineer.

Chinonye said it was her mother who insisted that she be allowed to become a teacher, which was her heart's desire.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian lady completes Bsc, Msc and becomes a lecturer at ESUT

When she completed her BSc with first class, she proceeded to do her MSc and completed the same.

She also commenced her PhD all at the age of 24. Chinonye said many of her students are marvelled because of her young age. The video resurfaced on Twitter and drew many reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes a lecturer at the age of 24

@2DavObicytizen said:

"This is my suggestion. Sometimes, invite these kind of ppl to tell their stories because I believe it will inspire many."

@favourfredy reacted:

"Inspiring. Congrats to Chinonye. If you can reach her, I would like to give some tips on succeeding in academia, especially to be internationally relevant. I am doing this because of her publications I saw online."

@Freeman9396 said:

"I believe her students will be enjoying her skill of teaching. Very sound mind."

@Doc_Chudi commented:

"Congrats to her! I love the fact she’s pursuing her life goals. How I wish young people would emulate someone like her."

Lady who is a teacher gets N200k free

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher got an alert of N200k within 24 hours.

The teacher, Adaobi Amadi, responded to the tweet in which Flutterwave asked people to brag about themselves.

Adaobi quoted the tweet and said she is a good teacher who has not been promoted for 10 years and two persons sent her N200k

Source: Legit.ng