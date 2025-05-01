A Nigerian cleric has advised women who wish to marry to avoid purchasing cars or houses, speaking reactions

Speaking in a TikTok video, he explained what such purchases could lead women to become in their marriages

He encouraged women to stay with their parents or family members, suggesting that only after marriage should they begin taking on responsibilities in a man's home

A Nigerian cleric, Prophet David Uche, advised ladies on what they should do if they wanted to get married.

The South Africa-based pastor stated that ladies should not buy cars or houses if they want to get married.

A Nigerian pastor shared why single ladies should not stay alone if they want to get married. Photo: @prophetdaviduche1

Source: TikTok

In a video by @prophetdaviduche1 on TikTok, the cleric shared why marriage may be difficult for such ladies.

According to him, having property and cars would harden the heart of ladies and they’d begin to challenge their husbands.

He said:

“If you're a woman who wants to get married, don’t buy a house or a car. Don’t buy properties. Don't live alone because you become like a man. Money makes your heart strong. So if you’re doing everything alone and living alone, you can’t fit for a wife. Now you begin to have a power tussle with a man. “

A Nigerian pastor advised single ladies against buying cars and living alone before marriage. Photo: @prophetdaviduche1

Source: TikTok

He stated that women who lived alone became arrogant, as he advised them to stay with their parents

His words:

“Stay with your parents. It’s the man who should come and carry you. You can live with your sister or live with family. When you come into a man’s house, that is when you should start doing things.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail pastor’s advice to single ladies

@Carahsvibes said:

"Dear women of this generation buy house , buy a car go to school get job pray and do it for u not for a man don’t wait on no man to be successful."

@vikomo said:

"Lowkey what he is saying is the truth. nobody is saying dont achieve things. Achieve things lowkey without flashing it out."

@Dera said:

"I will buy a car. I will build my own house. I will marry. I will even build better house for my papa house. I will stay alone and I will still marry and I will be a good wife and a good mother."

@Ladybee said:

"Not everything in life is about marriage. A masculine man won't be threatened by women's success. Don't pause your life and achievements in the name of wanting to be married. Never cc!!!!"

@Monica starzy said:

"I understood everything this man is saying’ is only a wise woman will understand this message!"

@amarachi _ebele said:

"But this is the bitter truth."

Skekeyrah said:

"I am from Namibia and we don’t care about marriage we care about graduating and owning our own property and business marriage is not an achievement."

In related stories, a pastor shared what he did when he bought his car, while a woman advised ladies below 25 not to rush into marriage.

Lady shares why stingy men are wise

Meanwhile. Legit.ng previously reported that a lady sparked debate after she shared her perspective on how she viewed men who have been termed “stingy”.

She said that a man whom a girl referred to as “stingy” was a wise person, and went ahead to give her reasons.

Those who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the lady’s stance as the video went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng