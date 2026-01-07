Portable’s wife, Bewaji, shared glowing new photos with a cryptic caption: “Peace made me unbothered”

The post follows Portable’s emotional online plea, insisting he is fully committed to her

Fans are left curious as the couple’s on-and-off relationship continues to make headlines

Bewaji, the wife of controversial singer Portable, has broken her silence following her husband’s passionate online appeal.

On her Instagram page, Bewaji shared a series of new photos of herself, accompanied by a cryptic caption that left fans talking:

Fans puzzled as Portable's wife stuns in new photos with cryptic message.

Source: Instagram

“Healing made me private. Growth made me picky. Peace made me unbothered.”

The post comes shortly after Portable publicly pleaded with his wife, declaring that he is fully committed to her and that the “jazz Ashabi used” on him no longer has any effect.

He emphasised that Bewaji is his legal wife and insisted that he cannot marry another woman.

See her post below:

Late last year, Bewaji revealed that she was expecting her third child with Portable, sharing a video of herself and her baby bump on social media.

Following this announcement, Portable shared a video of the couple together, where he was seen playfully showering her with money.

Portable and Bewaji’s relationship has had its ups and downs. The couple, who share two children, had a public fallout last year but later reconciled.

Portable, who has four children with three other women, including actress Ashabi, who has two kids with him, continues to make headlines for his personal life as much as his music.

With Bewaji’s latest post, fans are left wondering what the future holds for the couple as she appears to embrace her independence and inner peace.

Portable's wife ignites reactions

Reactions:

arabirin_moyin said:

"This lady’s silence and maturity is one thing I love."

princessoluwakemitaylor

"She has a claim sprint like Chioma Adeleke also so so gorgeous and pleasant 👏😍❤️."

itz_rashey_pearl said:

Nah comments I Dey read up nd down 😂😂

teniola6570 said:

"Why is treas dropping from my eye like dis God omobewaji olorun yio duro tie inshallu."

funmie_gold_ said:

"As u fine reach naso u marry wrong 😂….God will protect you n ur children ooo."

asepe_oluwa said:

"The quote says a lot already ... when you heal from some certain things ... you become private ... when you have peace, you be unbothered about some unnecessary things."

prestigebeautycare said:

"She is the one that made other women believe portable is marriageable😂😂😂. I like portable, but his madness nah grade A! God will continue to be for you Bewaji. I don't comment, but recent events got you on my mind."

f.ola.kemi_ said:

"Healing made you private 🧐Clock it 👌."

mizzkarke_

"Please just take care of yourself and ur kids.... it's unfortunate that such pretty girl like u got married to a tout like portable. I hope one day, ur financially and mentally ready enough to walk away from that manipulator called a husband. U honestly deserve better ❤️❤️."

feyi_yo

"Portable go just dey drop lines ewo tun ni value me 😂😂."

portablebaeby

"When I see nobody na only you dey pray for me."

dovesecretsbyfola said:

"Ololufe mi🤍🫂."

mercy_oladejo said:

"Omo she is so strong, Haa me that I say I gentle self, i no fit, it is well with your soul my darling, she really digest a lot, she has tried."

iam_madrina said:

"Bewaji is his only wife but he wants others to be loyal to him, wants others to born and bear his surname 😂@portablebaeby werey omo 😂."

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.”

Source: Legit.ng