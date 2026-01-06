The OAU management in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has mourned the sudden death of a part-three medical student, Timilehin Toromade

According to the management, the student died at about 2 am when a roommate of the deceased opened the door for another medical student, who was also a member of the room

His death happened barely a month after eight students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in a tragic road accident in Plateau State, the state capital

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in Osun State, has disclosed that Timilehin Toromade, a 300-level medical student of the institution.

According to the university management, the student was believed to have died while sleeping in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6. Abiodun Olanrewaju, the Public Relations Officer of the university, disclosed the death of Totomade in a statement on the same day.

OAU speaks as student dies

Olanrewaju further explained that the details surrounding the student's death, whose matriculation number is CLI/2022/133, indicated that he died after 2 am on Tuesday, adding that it was when one of his roommates opened the door for another medical student, who was an occupant in the same room.

According to The Punch, Prof. Simeon Bamire, the vice chancellor of the university, then condoled with the family of the deceased, his classmates, colleagues and friends in a message.

The OAU student died barely a month after eight students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) were killed in a tragic road accident. The fatal accident occurred on Thursday, December 11, 2025, opposite Unity Bank on Zaria Road in Jos, Plateau State.

FRSC speaks as truck kills UNIJOS students

The FRSC Public Education Officer, Peter Longsan, said the crash involved a trailer and a bus carrying UNIJOS students. As reported by The Punch, Longsan made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Longsan said seven were pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim later died in the hospital. Eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding and engaged in wrongful overtaking, after which the driver lost control, resulting in the crash.

“The crash involved two vehicles, a trailer, and a bus. Eleven people were on board the bus and were said to be students of the University of Jos. On arrival, seven people were suspected to be dead on the spot, and they were eventually certified dead by a doctor.

“Another victim later died in the hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight. Three others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. All victims were males.”

Also reacting, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Olajide Mogaji, urged motorists to avoid night trips, excessive speed, dangerous driving, driving under the influence, and driving when fatigued or unwell.

Mogaji noted that these factors are major causes of fatalities in road crashes.

Fatal road crash claims 3 lives in Gombe

Legit.ng also reported that a fatal accident killed three persons in a road crash on Gombe–Yola Road on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

No fewer than six other people sustained varying degrees of injuries during the tragic incident on the road.

The FRSC sector commander in Gombe state, Samson Kaura, narrated how the fatal accident happened.

