Awka, Anambra state – Former governor of old Anambra State and elder statesman, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has described Peter Obi as the most respected presidential figure in Nigeria, saying the former Labour Party candidate deserves support ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nwobodo spoke on Monday, January 6, when Obi and his associates paid him a courtesy visit at his Amechi country home in Anambra State.

The elder statesman praised Obi’s personality, leadership style, and public standing, noting that respect remains one of his strongest political assets.

While offering prayers for Obi’s political future, Nwobodo said Nigerians of Igbo extraction are still hopeful that one of their own will one day emerge as president, and questioned the place of the Igbo in Nigeria’s political structure.

“I have always said we want to know our position in Nigeria, are we strangers? We still pray to God that an Igbo man will be the president of Nigeria” he said.

As reported by the Leadership, he lamented that no Igbo man has held the office of president for over 50 years, despite the role played by the region in the formation of Nigeria.

Nwobodo recalled the contributions of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa) to Nigeria’s independence, stating that the country has not fully realised the vision its founding fathers fought for.

“We are one of the people that formed this country called Nigeria. Zik of Africa was there, and I believe he would be angry in his grave that what he fought for has not been achieved,” he said.

Describing the visit as a sign of cultural values, Nwobodo said Obi’s delegation came out of respect for elders.

“We respect elders. I’m no longer just Jim Nwobodo the politician; I am now an elder statesman. That is why they came to see me,” he stated.

Obi explains reason for visiting Nwobodo

Responding, Peter Obi, who recently joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the visit was to felicitate with Nwobodo on the New Year and to seek his prayers as a respected national figure.

Obi noted that political discussions were not part of the visit but would come later.

“We came to wish him well and to seek his prayers. We will return to discuss politics and the way forward,” Obi said.

He also expressed gratitude to the elder statesman for granting them an audience and offering prayers.

Delegation speaks on ADC declaration

Earlier, Senator Ben Obi, who led the delegation, said the visit was agreed upon during a discussion with Nwobodo on December 26.

According to him, the delegation plans to return at a later date to brief the elder statesman on the Nike Lake Declaration, which formalised Peter Obi’s move into the ADC.

“We did not come to discuss politics today. We came to wish him well as our leader and father,” Ben Obi said

Members of the delegation included former Ebonyi State Governor, Sam Egwu, former Enugu State Governor, Okwesilieze Nwodo and Senator Gilbert Nnaji, among others.

