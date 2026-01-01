List of Fully Funded Scholarships Available to Nigerians in 2026

A new list of fully funded scholarships for 2026 has been shared by the Chevening Scholarship page on Facebook

The Chevening Scholarship page on Facebook announced a list of fully funded scholarships said to be available for study in 2026.

The post, titled “Fully Funded Scholarships you should apply for NOW, to study in 2026”, highlighted a range of international programmes across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Among the opportunities listed was the ICP Connect Scholarship Belgium 2026, which offered full funding for international students. The Erasmus Mundus IMFSE Scholarship 2026 was also included, providing full funding for a Master’s degree in Europe. In Sweden, the Umea University Scholarship for MSc 2026 was said to be fully funded, while Finland announced its Government Scholarship 2026, also covering all costs.

Scholarships in Asia

The announcement featured several scholarships in Asia. The NCTU International Student Scholarship in Taiwan 2026was described as fully funded. In China, the Wuhan University of Technology CSC Scholarships 2026 for MSc and PhD students, the Shanghai Government Scholarship Program 2026, and the East China University CSC Scholarships 2026 were all listed as fully funded. Japan was highlighted with two opportunities: the TAIST Tokyo Tech Scholarship 2026, offering full funding, and the United Nations University Scholarships 2026 for a Master’s in Sustainability.

Scholarships in Australia and the Middle East

The University of Tasmania Research Scholarship in Australia 2026 was said to provide full funding for research students. In the United Arab Emirates, the Khalifa University Graduate Scholarship 2026 was also included in the list.

Global reach of scholarships

The Chevening Scholarship page stated: “Fully Funded Scholarships you should apply for NOW, to study in 2026.” The announcement reflected a wide range of opportunities for students seeking international education, with programmes spanning research, Master’s and PhD levels.

These scholarships were presented as fully funded, covering tuition and other costs, and were aimed at attracting students from around the world to pursue higher education in 2026.

See the full list below:

1. ICP Connect Scholarship Belgium 2026 - Full funding.

2. University of Tasmania Research Scholarship in Australia 2026 - Full funding.

3. NCTU International Student Scholarship in Taiwan 2026 - Full funding.

4. Wuhan University of Technology CSC Scholarships for Msc and PhD in China - Full funding.

5. Khalifa University Graduate Scholarship 2026 in UAE

6. Shanghai Government Scholarship Program 2026 in China - Full funding.

7. Erasmus Mundus IMFSE Scholarship (Europe) 2026 - Full funding for Msc.

8. TAIST Tokyo Tech Scholarship Japan in 2026 - Full funding.

9. Umea University Scholarship for Msc in Sweden 2026 - Full funding.

10. East China University CSC Scholarships in 2026 in China. Full funding.

11. United Nations University Scholarships 2026 in Japan for Msc in Sustainability.

12. Finland Government Scholarship 2026 (Full funding).

