Afe Babalola University courses, admission requirements and how to apply
Afe Babalola University courses include undergraduate, postgraduate, and foundation programmes across various colleges, such as Law, Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, and International Relations. Admission requires at least five credits in relevant subjects, a minimum UTME score of 180, and selection of Afe Babalola University as the first choice in JAMB.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Full list of Babalola University courses
- Postgraduate courses
- Afe Babalola University admission requirements
- Afe Babalola University application procedure
- What is Afe Babalola University's cut-off mark?
- Does Afe Babalola offer medicine and surgery?
- Does ABUAD offer law?
- Does Afe Babalola University offer ph*rmacy?
Key takeaways
- Afe Babalola University undergraduate courses span seven main colleges: Law, Medicine and Health Sciences, Engineering, and Social and Management.
- Applicants may be admitted through UTME or Direct Entry, provided they have at least five O'Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.
- The application process is completed online through Afe Babalola University's official admission portal.
- Prospective candidates seeking admission to Afe Babalola University need to obtain a minimum UTME cut-off score of 180 points.
Full list of Babalola University courses
What courses are offered at Afe Babalola University? The ABUAD offers various undergraduate programmes that are spread across its seven colleges. Here are the courses offered, grouped under their respective faculties.
College of Sciences
The College of Sciences offers programmes designed to promote innovation, research, and technological advancement in various scientific fields. The courses are as follows:
- B.Sc. Microbiology
- B.Sc. Biotechnology
- B.Sc. Biochemistry
- B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- B.Sc. Cyber Security
- B.Sc. Data Science
- B.Sc. Software Engineering
- B.Sc. Geology.
- B. Arch Architecture
- B. Agric Agricultural Sciences
College of Engineering
Engineering courses at Afe Babalola University equip students with the technical knowledge and practical skills to excel as professionals in diverse engineering fields. Its programmes include:
- B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering
- B. Eng. Mechatronic Engineering
- B. Eng. Electrical/ Electronic Engineering
- B. Eng. Petroleum Engineering
- B. Eng. Civil Engineering
- B. Eng. Chemical Engineering
- B.Eng. Computer Engineering
- B. Eng. Agricultural Engineering
- B. Eng. Biomedical Engineering
- B. Eng. Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering
College of Medicine and Health Sciences
The College of Medicine and Health Sciences provides programmes that prepare students with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in healthcare and medical professions. The courses offered include:
Nursing Sciences
- B. NSc. Nursing Sciences
Allied Health Sciences
- B.Sc. Human Nutrition & Dietetics
- B.Sc. Pharmacology & Therapeutics
- B.Sc. Public Health
- B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science
- OD. Optometry
Basic Medical Sciences
- B.Sc. Human Anatomy
- B.Sc. Human Physiology
College of Social and Management Sciences
The College of Social and Management Sciences offers courses like Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, and Political Science.
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Finance
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Tourism & Events Management
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc. International Relations & Diplomacy
- B.Sc. Conflict, Peace& Strategic Studies
- B.Sc. Intelligence & Security Studies
- B.Sc. Communication & Media Studies
- B.Sc. Sociology
College of Ph*rmacy
The College of Ph*rmacy functions as an independent faculty and currently offers a single programme, namely:
- Pharm. D (Doctor of Ph*rmacy)
College of Law
The College of Law operates with a single department, which is:
- LL.B Law
College of Arts and Humanities
The College of Arts and Humanities currently comprises one department:
- B.A. Performing Arts
Postgraduate courses
Afe Babalola University offers postgraduate programmes across five colleges, designed to enhance expertise and professional skills. They include:
College of Engineering
The College of Engineering offers postgraduate programmes that enhance technical expertise and research skills, preparing students for leadership in engineering fields. The courses include:
- PGD Chemical Engineering
- PGD Civil Engineering
- PGD Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- PGD Mechanical Engineering
- PGD Petroleum Engineering
- M.Eng. Chemical Engineering
- M.Eng. Civil Engineering
- M.Eng. Computer Engineering
- M.Eng. Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- M.Eng. Mechanical Engineering
- M.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering
- M.Eng. Petroleum Engineering
- Ph.D. Chemical Engineering
- Ph.D. Civil Engineering
- Ph.D. Computer Engineering
- Ph.D. Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Ph.D. Mechanical Engineering
- Ph.D. Mechatronics Engineering
- Ph.D. Petroleum Engineering
College of Medicine and Health Sciences
The College of Medicine and Health Sciences focuses on medical knowledge, clinical skills, and research. It offers postgraduate courses such as M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes in Anatomy, Pharmacology & Therapeutics, and Nursing.
- M.Sc. Anatomy
- M.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics
- M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science
- M.Sc. Nursing
- M.Sc. Pharmacology & Therapeutics
- M.Sc. Physiology
- PGD Medical Laboratory Science
- PGD Nursing
- PGD Pharmacology & Therapeutics
- Ph.D. Anatomy
- Ph.D. Human Nutrition and Dietetics
- Ph.D. Medical Laboratory Science
- Ph.D. Nursing
- Ph.D. Pharmacology & Therapeutics
- Ph.D. Physiology
College of Social and Management Sciences
The College of Social and Management Sciences offers postgraduate courses that build analytical and managerial skills for leadership and research.
- PGD Accounting
- PGD Banking and Finance
- PGD Conflict, Peace, and Strategic Studies
- PGD Economics
- PGD Finance
- PGD Intelligence and Security Studies
- PGD International Relations and Diplomacy
- PGD Management
- PGD Mass Communication
- M.Sc. Accounting
- M.Sc. Banking and Finance
- M.Sc. Conflict, Peace, and Strategic Studies
- M.Sc. Economics
- M.Sc. Finance
- M.Sc. Human Resource Management
- M.Sc. Intelligence and Security Studies
- M.Sc. International Relations and Diplomacy
- PGD Political Science
- PGD Social Justice
- M.Sc. Management
- M.Sc. Mass Communication
- MBA
- MILR
- MIRD
- M.Sc. Political Science
- M.Sc. Social Justice
- M.Sc. Tourism and Events Management
- Ph.D. Accounting
- Ph.D. Banking and Finance
- Ph.D. Conflict, Peace, and Strategic Studies
- Ph.D. Economics
- Ph.D. Finance
- Ph.D. Human Resource Management
- Ph.D. Intelligence and Security Studies
- Ph.D. International Relations and Diplomacy
- Ph.D. Management
- Ph.D. Mass Communication
- Ph.D. Political Science
- Ph.D. Social Justice
- Ph.D. Tourism and Events Management
College of Law
The College of Law has two departments, including:
- LL.M Law
- Ph.D. Law
College of Sciences
The College of Sciences offers postgraduate programmes that enhance research skills and scientific expertise, preparing students for advanced careers and leadership roles.
- PGD Agricultural Economics
- PGD Biochemistry
- PGD Biotechnology
- PGD Computer Science
- PGD Geology
- PGD Industrial Chemistry
- PGD Microbiology
- PGD Physics with Electronics
- M.Sc. Agricultural Economics
- M.Sc. Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Biology
- M.Sc. Biotechnology/td>
- M.Sc. Computer Science
- M.Sc. Geology
- M.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
- M.Sc. Microbiology
- M.Sc. Physics with Electronics
- Ph.D. Agricultural Economics
- Ph.D. Biochemistry
- Ph.D. Biology
- Ph.D. Biotechnology
- Ph.D. Computer Science
- Ph.D. Geology
- Ph.D. Industrial Chemistry
- Ph.D. Microbiology
- Ph.D. Physics with Electronics
Afe Babalola University admission requirements
To secure admission into Afe Babalola University, prospective candidates must meet the university's minimum entry requirements.
Undergraduate programmes admission requirements
For Afe Babalola University undergraduate programmes, applicants must meet both general and course-specific entry requirements. Below are the admission requirements.
- Applicants must possess a current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result to be eligible for admission.
- For the College of Law, candidates must have five O-Level credit passes at one sitting in English Language, Mathematics, Literature in English, and any two subjects from the Social Sciences or Arts.
- For the MBBS programme, admission requires five O-Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology at one sitting.
- Applicants must obtain five O-Level credit passes for all other programs in no more than two sittings, including English Language, Mathematics, and three other subjects relevant to their chosen field of study.
Postgraduate programmes admission requirements
Whether you're applying for a postgraduate diploma, master's, or doctoral programme, meeting Afe Babalola University's admission requirements is essential to gaining entry. Here's a breakdown of the specific requirements for each category.
Postgraduate diploma programmes
The admission criteria for the PGD programme are as follows:
- Candidates must possess five credit passes, including English Language, Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects at the O-Level.
- Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree from a NUC-accredited university with at least a Third Class in a relevant discipline.
- HND in a related field from a recognized institution with a minimum of Lower Credit.
Master's degree programmes
The admission requirements for the Master's Programme (M.Sc.) are as follows:
- Applicants must have five credit passes, including English Language, Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects at the O-Level.
- Candidates should possess at least a Second-Class Lower Division in a related discipline from a university approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
- Alternatively, holders of a Third-Class degree or an HND with a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) at Credit level may also be considered.
Ph.D. degree programmes
The admission requirements for the Ph.D. degree programmes are as follows:
- Candidates must possess a relevant master's degree from Afe Babalola University or any other institution approved by the university's Senate, with a minimum score of 60% or a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.50 on a 5.00 scale.
- Applicants with a CGPA below 3.50 may be considered for admission into the M.Phil./Ph.D. programme.
- Admitted into the M.Phil./Ph.D. programme (excluding Engineering) with the option to upgrade to a full Ph.D. programme later.
Afe Babalola University application procedure
Here is a step-by-step guide to the ABUAD admissions process.
- Visit the ABUAD online admissions portal and select your programme category.
- Pay the required application fee.
- Complete the online application form with accurate personal and academic information.
- Upload all necessary documents, including O-Level results, UTME or Direct Entry results (if applicable), birth certificate, passport photograph, and any programme-specific documents.
- Submit the application.
- If required, attend the online screening arranged by the university.
- Regularly monitor your admission status on the ABUAD portal.
- Once offered admission, follow the university's instructions to accept and pay any required fees.
- Bring your original documents to the campus to complete your physical clearance.
What is Afe Babalola University's cut-off mark?
Afe Babalola University has set a general cut-off mark of 180 for the 2025/2026 academic session. Some competitive programmes, such as Medicine, Law, and Nursing, may require higher scores for admission.
Does Afe Babalola offer medicine and surgery?
Afe Babalola University offers a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme via its College of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Does ABUAD offer law?
Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) offers a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) programme under its College of Law.
Does Afe Babalola University offer ph*rmacy?
Afe Babalola University provides a Doctor of Ph*rmacy (Pharm.D.) programme under its College of Ph*rmacy.
Afe Babalola University courses cover many disciplines, including Medicine, Law, Engineering, and the Arts. Whether applying through UTME or Direct Entry, the university provides a clear and organised admission process to help you pursue your academic and professional goals.
Legit.ng recently published an article on Obafemi Awolowo University courses and admission requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum admission requirements of at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics.
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The institution offers a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes across its diverse faculties. Learn more about OAU courses in the post.
