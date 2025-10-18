Afe Babalola University courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Afe Babalola University courses include undergraduate, postgraduate, and foundation programmes across various colleges, such as Law, Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, and International Relations. Admission requires at least five credits in relevant subjects, a minimum UTME score of 180, and selection of Afe Babalola University as the first choice in JAMB.

Afe Babalola University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and foundation programmes. Photo: @olajideolumegbon.p on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Afe Babalola University undergraduate courses span seven main colleges : Law, Medicine and Health Sciences, Engineering, and Social and Management.

: Law, Medicine and Health Sciences, Engineering, and Social and Management. Applicants may be admitted through UTME or Direct Entry , provided they have at least five O'Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

, provided they have at least five O'Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics. The application process is completed online through Afe Babalola University's official admission portal .

. Prospective candidates seeking admission to Afe Babalola University need to obtain a minimum UTME cut-off score of 180 points.

Full list of Babalola University courses

What courses are offered at Afe Babalola University? The ABUAD offers various undergraduate programmes that are spread across its seven colleges. Here are the courses offered, grouped under their respective faculties.

College of Sciences

The College of Sciences offers programmes designed to promote innovation, research, and technological advancement in various scientific fields. The courses are as follows:

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Biotechnology

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Cyber Security

The College of Sciences offers programs such as Software Engineering. Photo: @TheBugCampus (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

B.Sc. Data Science

B.Sc. Software Engineering

B.Sc. Geology.

B. Arch Architecture

B. Agric Agricultural Sciences

College of Engineering

Engineering courses at Afe Babalola University equip students with the technical knowledge and practical skills to excel as professionals in diverse engineering fields. Its programmes include:

B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering

B. Eng. Mechatronic Engineering

B. Eng. Electrical/ Electronic Engineering

B. Eng. Petroleum Engineering

B. Eng. Civil Engineering

B. Eng. Chemical Engineering

B.Eng. Computer Engineering

B. Eng. Agricultural Engineering

B. Eng. Biomedical Engineering

B. Eng. Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences provides programmes that prepare students with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in healthcare and medical professions. The courses offered include:

Nursing Sciences

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences offers Nursing Sciences. Photo: @TheBugCampus (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

B. NSc. Nursing Sciences

Allied Health Sciences

B.Sc. Human Nutrition & Dietetics

B.Sc. Pharmacology & Therapeutics

B.Sc. Public Health

B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science

OD. Optometry

Basic Medical Sciences

B.Sc. Human Anatomy

B.Sc. Human Physiology

College of Social and Management Sciences

The College of Social and Management Sciences offers courses like Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, and Political Science.

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Tourism & Events Management

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. International Relations & Diplomacy

B.Sc. Conflict, Peace& Strategic Studies

B.Sc. Intelligence & Security Studies

B.Sc. Communication & Media Studies

B.Sc. Sociology

College of Ph*rmacy

The College of Ph*rmacy functions as an independent faculty and currently offers a single programme, namely:

Afe Babalola University provides a Doctor of Ph*rmacy (Pharm.D.) programme. Photo: @TheBugCampus (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Pharm. D (Doctor of Ph*rmacy)

College of Law

The College of Law operates with a single department, which is:

LL.B Law

College of Arts and Humanities

The College of Arts and Humanities currently comprises one department:

B.A. Performing Arts

Postgraduate courses

Afe Babalola University offers postgraduate programmes across five colleges, designed to enhance expertise and professional skills. They include:

College of Engineering

The College of Engineering offers postgraduate programmes that enhance technical expertise and research skills, preparing students for leadership in engineering fields. The courses include:

PGD Chemical Engineering

PGD Civil Engineering

PGD Electrical/Electronics Engineering

PGD Mechanical Engineering

The College of Engineering offers postgraduate programs in areas like Computer Engineering. Photo: @TheBugCampus (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

PGD Petroleum Engineering

M.Eng. Chemical Engineering

M.Eng. Civil Engineering

M.Eng. Computer Engineering

M.Eng. Electrical/Electronics Engineering

M.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

M.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering

M.Eng. Petroleum Engineering

Ph.D. Chemical Engineering

Ph.D. Civil Engineering

Ph.D. Computer Engineering

Ph.D. Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Ph.D. Mechanical Engineering

Ph.D. Mechatronics Engineering

Ph.D. Petroleum Engineering

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences focuses on medical knowledge, clinical skills, and research. It offers postgraduate courses such as M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes in Anatomy, Pharmacology & Therapeutics, and Nursing.

M.Sc. Anatomy

M.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics

M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science

M.Sc. Nursing

M.Sc. Pharmacology & Therapeutics

M.Sc. Physiology

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences offers M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes in Anatomy and Nursing. Photo: @TheBugCampus (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

PGD Medical Laboratory Science

PGD Nursing

PGD Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Ph.D. Anatomy

Ph.D. Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Ph.D. Medical Laboratory Science

Ph.D. Nursing

Ph.D. Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Ph.D. Physiology

College of Social and Management Sciences

The College of Social and Management Sciences offers postgraduate courses that build analytical and managerial skills for leadership and research.

PGD Accounting

PGD Banking and Finance

PGD Conflict, Peace, and Strategic Studies

PGD Economics

PGD Finance

PGD Intelligence and Security Studies

PGD International Relations and Diplomacy

PGD Management

PGD Mass Communication

M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Banking and Finance

M.Sc. Conflict, Peace, and Strategic Studies

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Finance

M.Sc. Human Resource Management

M.Sc. Intelligence and Security Studies

The College of Social and Management Sciences offers M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes in Accounting and Economics. Photo: @Abuad_Uni (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

M.Sc. International Relations and Diplomacy

PGD Political Science

PGD Social Justice

M.Sc. Management

M.Sc. Mass Communication

MBA

MILR

MIRD

M.Sc. Political Science

M.Sc. Social Justice

M.Sc. Tourism and Events Management

Ph.D. Accounting

Ph.D. Banking and Finance

Ph.D. Conflict, Peace, and Strategic Studies

Ph.D. Economics

Ph.D. Finance

Ph.D. Human Resource Management

Ph.D. Intelligence and Security Studies

Ph.D. International Relations and Diplomacy

Ph.D. Management

Ph.D. Mass Communication

Ph.D. Political Science

Ph.D. Social Justice

Ph.D. Tourism and Events Management

College of Law

The College of Law has two departments, including:

LL.M Law

Ph.D. Law

College of Sciences

The College of Sciences offers postgraduate programmes that enhance research skills and scientific expertise, preparing students for advanced careers and leadership roles.

PGD Agricultural Economics

PGD Biochemistry

PGD Biotechnology

PGD Computer Science

PGD Geology

PGD Industrial Chemistry

PGD Microbiology

PGD Physics with Electronics

M.Sc. Agricultural Economics

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Biology

M.Sc. Biotechnology/td>

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Geology

M.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Physics with Electronics

Ph.D. Agricultural Economics

Ph.D. Biochemistry

Ph.D. Biology

Ph.D. Biotechnology

Ph.D. Computer Science

Ph.D. Geology

Ph.D. Industrial Chemistry

Ph.D. Microbiology

Ph.D. Physics with Electronics

Afe Babalola University admission requirements

To secure admission into Afe Babalola University, prospective candidates must meet the university's minimum entry requirements.

Undergraduate programmes admission requirements

Afe Babalola University candidates must meet the minimum UTME cut-off mark set by the university. Photo: @olajideolumegbon.p (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

For Afe Babalola University undergraduate programmes, applicants must meet both general and course-specific entry requirements. Below are the admission requirements.

Applicants must possess a current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result to be eligible for admission.

For the College of Law, candidates must have five O-Level credit passes at one sitting in English Language, Mathematics, Literature in English, and any two subjects from the Social Sciences or Arts.

For the MBBS programme, admission requires five O-Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology at one sitting.

Applicants must obtain five O-Level credit passes for all other programs in no more than two sittings, including English Language, Mathematics, and three other subjects relevant to their chosen field of study.

Postgraduate programmes admission requirements

Whether you're applying for a postgraduate diploma, master's, or doctoral programme, meeting Afe Babalola University's admission requirements is essential to gaining entry. Here's a breakdown of the specific requirements for each category.

Postgraduate diploma programmes

The admission criteria for the PGD programme are as follows:

Candidates must possess five credit passes, including English Language, Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects at the O-Level.

Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree from a NUC-accredited university with at least a Third Class in a relevant discipline.

HND in a related field from a recognized institution with a minimum of Lower Credit.

Master’s applicants must hold a Second-Class Lower or higher in a related field. Photo: @Abuad_Uni (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Master's degree programmes

The admission requirements for the Master's Programme (M.Sc.) are as follows:

Applicants must have five credit passes, including English Language, Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects at the O-Level.

Candidates should possess at least a Second-Class Lower Division in a related discipline from a university approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Alternatively, holders of a Third-Class degree or an HND with a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) at Credit level may also be considered.

Ph.D. degree programmes

The admission requirements for the Ph.D. degree programmes are as follows:

Candidates must possess a relevant master's degree from Afe Babalola University or any other institution approved by the university's Senate, with a minimum score of 60% or a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.50 on a 5.00 scale.

Applicants with a CGPA below 3.50 may be considered for admission into the M.Phil./Ph.D. programme.

Admitted into the M.Phil./Ph.D. programme (excluding Engineering) with the option to upgrade to a full Ph.D. programme later.

Afe Babalola University application procedure

Afe Babalola University application portal home page. Photo: admissions.abuad.edu.ng

Source: Original

Here is a step-by-step guide to the ABUAD admissions process.

Visit the ABUAD online admissions portal and select your programme category. Pay the required application fee. Complete the online application form with accurate personal and academic information. Upload all necessary documents, including O-Level results, UTME or Direct Entry results (if applicable), birth certificate, passport photograph, and any programme-specific documents. Submit the application. If required, attend the online screening arranged by the university. Regularly monitor your admission status on the ABUAD portal. Once offered admission, follow the university's instructions to accept and pay any required fees. Bring your original documents to the campus to complete your physical clearance.

What is Afe Babalola University's cut-off mark?

Afe Babalola University has set a general cut-off mark of 180 for the 2025/2026 academic session. Some competitive programmes, such as Medicine, Law, and Nursing, may require higher scores for admission.

Does Afe Babalola offer medicine and surgery?

Afe Babalola University offers a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme via its College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Does ABUAD offer law?

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) offers a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) programme under its College of Law.

Does Afe Babalola University offer ph*rmacy?

Afe Babalola University provides a Doctor of Ph*rmacy (Pharm.D.) programme under its College of Ph*rmacy.

Afe Babalola University courses cover many disciplines, including Medicine, Law, Engineering, and the Arts. Whether applying through UTME or Direct Entry, the university provides a clear and organised admission process to help you pursue your academic and professional goals.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Obafemi Awolowo University courses and admission requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum admission requirements of at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The institution offers a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes across its diverse faculties. Learn more about OAU courses in the post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng