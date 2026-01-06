Deputy Speak Benjamin Kalu has spoken out on alliances that is capable of helping to produce an Igbo presidency

Kalu emphasized on pragmatic political strategies over emotions to enhance Southeast's bargaining power for 2027 elections

An elder statesmen expressed support for Kalu and APC, highlighting his impactful leadership ahead of the upcoming elections

FCT, Abuja - Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has asserted that a strategic alliance between the Southeast and Southwest offers the clearest path to the emergence of an Igbo president in Nigeria.

He made the statement during high-level visits across Abia State’s three senatorial zones, Abia North, Central and South, where he met elder statesmen and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to discuss party unity, electoral strategy, and the future of the Southeast in national politics.

Deputy Speaker Mentions Only Alliance Capable of Producing Igbo Presidency: "Not Sentiments"

“What you play politics with is numbers, not sentiments. Votes are currency. If you invest them where they don’t count toward success, you have wasted your opportunity at the negotiation table,” Kalu said,

He further stressed the importance of pragmatic political calculations over emotional or sentimental considerations.

Southeast must consolidate support to strengthen bargaining power

According to Kalu, the Southeast must continue its sustained support for the Southwest, particularly under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to build trust, inclusion and reciprocity that could position the region favourably for the presidency, Guardian reported.

“The South must stay united. Any attempt to break that unity through sentiment will weaken the Southeast politically and take us backwards,” he warned.

Meetings focus on party cohesion and strategic mobilisation

During his tour, Kalu met with former Senate Chief Whip and ex-Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in Abia North; Senator John Bob Nwannunu in Abia Central; and APC chieftain Sir Mac Wabara in Abia South. Discussions centred on strengthening APC structures, aligning stakeholders, and mobilising grassroots support ahead of the 2027 elections.

He noted that President Tinubu had charged party leaders nationwide to intensify engagement, promote reconciliation, and deepen unity within the APC, presenting the current period as an opportunity for reflection and renewed commitment to inclusive governance.

Tinubu’s leadership praised as inclusive and decisive

Kalu lauded President Tinubu’s leadership style, describing his policies as courageous and already producing results.

“He has proven that there is no discrimination in project allocation or governance. He is a listening president, and the political will is there,” Kalu said.

He also presented his two-year scorecard to the elder statesmen and party leaders, inviting scrutiny of his performance.

“I believe leadership must be subjected to scrutiny. I asked them to honestly assess what I have done so far so I can do better,” he said.

Elder statesmen pledge continued support to APC ahead of 2027

Charging party stakeholders to intensify grassroots mobilisation, Kalu declared that the era of negotiating for just 25 per cent of votes in Abia state was over, Vanguard reported.

He expressed confidence that the APC now has the structure, momentum, and political capital to deliver an outright victory for President Tinubu.

In their remarks, elder statesmen commended Kalu’s performance in the National Assembly, describing his leadership as impactful and people-oriented, and pledged continued support to strengthen the party and mobilise grassroots support ahead of the general elections.

Igbo presidency: Wabara speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the current chairman of the board of trustees for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Dr. Adolphus Wabara, expressed regret that he may not live long enough to witness an Igbo individual assume the presidency in Nigeria.

He attributed this concern to what he perceives as deliberate political manoeuvres working against the Igbo community.

